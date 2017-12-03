'Call Me by Your Name' and 'The Shape of Water' win big at Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. Awards

The Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. had lots of love for Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” during its annual awards deliberations on Sunday.

Guadagnino’s coming-of-age story about a 17-year-old American boy who falls in love with his father’s assistant played by Armie Hammer was voted best picture. And Timothée Chalamet was named best actor for his performance as the young American in Italy.

Guadagnino and Del Toro shared the directing award thanks to a tie vote from the critics group. Greta Gerwig, whose “Lady Bird” won the best picture award from the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, won the L.A. group’s “new generation” award.

The Los Angeles and New York groups often differ on their best picture awards. Last year, the New York critics chose “La La Land” while the Los Angeles critics chose eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight.”

Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” earned the most L.A. honors on Sunday. Star Sally Hawkins was named best actress for her performance as a mute woman who works at a government laboratory and falls in love with a captured amphibious creature. The Fox Searchlight film’s director of photography, Dan Laustsen, also won for his cinematography; composer Alexandre Desplat was runner-up in the music/score category; and Paul D. Austerberry was runner-up for production design.

Kerry Hayes / Fox Searchlight Pictures Michael Shannon, from left, Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in "The Shape of Water." Michael Shannon, from left, Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in "The Shape of Water." (Kerry Hayes / Fox Searchlight Pictures)

The award for supporting actor went to Willem Dafoe for his work in "The Florida Project," with Sam Rockwell announced as runner-up for his portrayal of a morally conflicted cop in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Laurie Metcalf won the supporting actress award for her role in "Lady Bird," with Mary J. Blige announced as runner-up for her performance in "Mudbound."

Jordan Peele won the screenplay award for “Get Out”; the runner-up was Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The animation winner was “The Breadwinner,” about an Afghan girl, with Disney’s Pixar hit “Coco” named runner-up.

There was a tie in the foreign-language voting, with France’s “BPM” and Russia’s “Loveless” sharing the award.

Dennis Gassner won the award for production design for his work on "Blade Runner 2049," and Lee Smith won for editing on "Dunkirk." Tatiana S. Riegel was runner-up for her editing work in “I, Tonya.”

Jonny Greenwood took home the award for music for the score of the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed "Phantom Thread," set in the high-fashion world of 1950s London.

"Faces Places," directed by the art world odd couple Agnès Varda and J.R., won the award for documentary/nonfiction film, with “Jane,” Brett Morgen’s documentary about chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall, was named runner-up.

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award was given to Lee Anne Schmitt's "Purge This Land."

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

calendar@latimes.com