Harvey Weinstein is done. But what about Lisa Bloom?

Lisa Bloom, seen here in her Woodland Hills office, came under fire this month for representing Harvey Weinstein.

“Let's talk about how I can do better,” Lisa Bloom said. It was a Friday morning — the first day the attorney was back in her Woodland Hills law firm following her resignation as Harvey Weinstein’s adviser — and she'd called her staff into a meeting. She wanted to apologize. She told her colleagues she'd made a "colossal mistake" in deciding to represent the Hollywood producer against numerous claims of sexual harassment. That she was sorry for associating the firm with a case that ended up being such a nightmare.​ That she should have known better. Bloom is not often on the defense. Like her mother, famed feminist attorney Gloria Allred, she has become a ubiquitous figure in bringing high-profile cases against powerful men. She’s represented women who alleged that Bill O’Reilly and Bill Cosby abused them. And days before last year’s presidential election, she called a press conference at which she said one of her clients would make charges against now-President Donald Trump. So when it became known that Bloom was advising Weinstein — even as decades-worth of sexual harassment accusations came to the fore — the attorney found herself on the other side of her own issue. In the court of public opinion, not only was she a hypocrite, but she was a sellout, profiting from her cozy business relationship with a man who had recently decided to turn her book about Trayvon Martin into a television miniseries. Even Allred, Bloom’s own mother, released a statement saying she not only would have declined to work with Weinstein but would not hesitate to represent one of his accusers, "even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel." The actress Rose McGowan, who claims Weinstein raped her, wrote on Facebook that Bloom offered her money if she "got on the 'Harvey's Changed' bandwagon." (Bloom said this was "absolutely false.") “I was never aware that there were allegations of sexual assault,” Bloom insisted, sitting in her office a few hours after the staff meeting. "Should I have — based on my long experience as a sexual harassment lawyer — a​ssumed that it could have been a lot worse than what I knew? Yes, I should have assumed that. That's on me." And that was why she felt the need to apologize to her staff. Apologies are big for Bloom. If ever one of her employees makes an error, she is quick to forgive if someone just says “I’m sorry.” She thought if she could get Weinstein to apologize to his accusers — something O’Reilly, Cosby and Donald Trump have never done — it might make a difference. Women’s pleas Bloom was influenced, she said, by comforting countless women who came to her for legal help after experiencing sexual harassment and sexual assault. “Every day there’s a woman in my office crying, ‘Why won’t he just admit it? Why does this have to be an open wound for my entire life? I don’t want to litigate, Lisa,’’’ she said. “Almost every single one comes to me and says, ‘If he would just apologize, then we could move on.’” Indeed, after the New York Times published the first accounts of Weinstein’s behavior on Oct. 5, Bloom did break the usual deny-and-discredit pattern that plays out so often in these cases. Weinstein provided a statement that read in part, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain and I sincerely apologize for it." But the statement — which Bloom said Weinstein verbally dictated — was widely derided. Beyond the apology, Weinstein attempted to blame his behavior on the fact that he "came of age in the '60s and '70s," quoted a non-existent Jay-Z lyric and said he was going to channel his anger into a fight against the National Rifle Assn. No one bought it. Missing in Bloom’s calculations was the sheer number and severity of the allegations, which would be revealed by the New Yorker on Oct. 10 to include accusations of rape. Within 48 hours of the Times report, Bloom quit Weinstein’s team — only to find another client about to fall, Roy Price. Graphic details of sexual harassment allegations against the Amazon Studios boss — first revealed in an August story on the technology news site the Information — came out in the wake of the Weinstein scandal. Price was quickly suspended and on Tuesday resigned from Amazon. Bloom put out a statement saying that her representation of Price had “concluded” before “The Man in the High Castle” executive producer Isa Hackett went public with her accusations. But Kim Masters, the journalist investigating Price, alleged that Bloom had tried to kill her story by spreading rumors about her. Bloom said she could not comment on anything regarding Amazon Studios because, unlike Weinstein, Price had not released her from attorney-client privilege. That included Masters’ allegations, Bloom said, which “unfortunately I can’t respond to, as much as I would like to.” Instead, she evoked the sentiments of Weinstein's own statement. "I feel very bad, because so many people have said that they really looked up to me as this champion for women and now I've been shown to be their champion, and it's hurtful to them. I'm sorry," Bloom said, her gaze drifting toward a drawing of her own role model, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that was affixed on her office door. "This really hit me, because I certainly don't want to hurt anyone. And I hadn't thought of that. I'm still processing it." ‘This is not OK’ Bloom said she first began talking to Weinstein about his behavior early this year, when the two were discussing the Martin docuseries. (She said she has no idea what will happen to the project now, but she is trying to “just let it go, whatever it’s gonna be.”) Yes, she’d heard there were issues with the executive and women — "just from breathing air in Los Angeles," she said. So she called him on it: "Very bluntly and directly, I asked him, 'What is this? What's happened? What have you done?'" Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times She said Weinstein told her that he had "verbally made a lot of inappropriate remarks to women both inside the workplace and outside the workplace."