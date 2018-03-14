'Love, Simon' is a sweet, disarming first: a gay teen romantic comedy from a major studio

The second declaration, the circumstances of which I'll keep vague, is made by one boy to another, and as such it carries with it not just an element of novelty but also a measure of aching vulnerability and risk to which our theater screens, even in 2018, are still not entirely accustomed. For all the routine and sometimes accurate complaints that Hollywood has run out of original ideas, "Love, Simon," billed as the first gay teen romantic comedy released by a major movie studio (20th Century Fox), offers a pointed reminder that originality is always a highly elastic concept.