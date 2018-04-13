Yes, Miles Robbins has famous parents, but he wants a career like no one else

But he also wants to be himself. He wants to talk about his love of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and how he'd love to be the first straight contestant on the reality show. He wants to talk about his mom's politics and how "ridiculous" he finds it that she was criticized for saying Trump would "bring the revolution" if elected as President. ("I have so much respect for her. She's a badass. She's always spoken her mind and been right.") And he wants to talk about psychedelic drugs and how much they've impacted him. Because no, it isn't a coincidence that in three of his first big roles — the indie "My Friend Dahmer," "Blockers" and "Halloween" — he plays a stoner.