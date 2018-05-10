Romantic drama 'Anything' showcases John Carroll Lynch's versatility

In "Anything," written and directed by Timothy McNeil, John Carroll Lynch stars as a Mississippi man learning to love, and love life again, deep in the heart of L.A.
After his wife dies, Early Landry (Lynch) attempts suicide. When he recovers, his sister, film producer Laurette (Maura Tierney) brings him to Los Angeles. But Early strains against the pretenses of Laurette's tony digs at the beach, so he gets himself a Hollywood apartment, with a building full of tragic characters.
He bonds with his transgender sex worker neighbor Freda (Matt Bomer), who ingratiates herself into Early's life with the request of a cup of sugar. Early finds that she's both someone to care for and someone to care for him. And suddenly, "Anything" is a romance.
If "Anything" works, it's thanks to Lynch and his sensitive, restrained performance. There are a few over-the-top moments of melodrama, and Bomer's performance as Freda isn't quite authentic enough to sell it. It's only when he can bounce off the warm, empathetic energy of Lynch that the character and their dynamic feels real.
"Anything" wants to be an unconventional love story but gets distracted by other subplots, and McNeil doesn't take the time to develop what becomes the central story line. Still, it's a fine showcase for a softer side of the always excellent John Carroll Lynch.
-------------
'Anything'
Rating: R, for language throughout, sexual references and some drug material
Running time: 1 hour 34 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica