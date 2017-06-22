Horror-comedy 'A Beginner's Guide to Snuff' aspires to entertain, not exploit

The horror-comedy “A Beginner’s Guide to Snuff” explores the “lighter” side of guerrilla underground filmmaking, following two bumblers who kidnap and pretend to torture a woman. Thanks to three lively lead performances and smart storytelling choices, what could have been a distasteful premise becomes surprisingly entertaining.

Writer-director Mitchell Altieri and producer Phil Flores previously made the modern B-movie faves “The Hamiltons” and “The Violent Kind” under the nickname the Butcher Brothers. They wink at themselves here, telling a story about desperate showbiz wannabes taking a last-ditch shot at stardom.

Joey Kern and Luke Edwards play odd-couple brothers — one sweet, one jerky — who plan to enter an amateur horror contest with a found-footage project designed to resemble a real snuff film. Bree Williamson plays Jennifer, an actress the brothers abduct without her consent so that her performance will be more “real.”

If the brothers meant Jennifer harm, or if they weren’t utterly hapless, “Beginner’s Guide” wouldn’t work. But thanks to the cast playing the material as farce — plus a few sick twists — the film’s more fun than appalling.

The filmmakers try too hard to comment on Hollywood’s sexist, dehumanizing nature, and a preponderance of old movie quotes crosses a line from clever to cutesy. But at no point is this brainless, sleazy exploitation. Altieri’s always aiming for something more. Sometimes he gets there.

-------------

‘A Beginner’s Guide to Snuff’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." CAPTION Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. CAPTION "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. CAPTION Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm."

calendar@latimes.com