'Paul, Apostle of Christ' takes a compelling Biblical character and delivers a ponderous drama

As the key man on the ground for Jesus in the early days of Christianity, yet one who had vigorously persecuted Christians preconversion, Paul would be tempting material for any faith-based filmmaker. Too bad writer-director Andrew Hyatt's "Paul, Apostle of Christ" — with "Game of Thrones" actor James Faulkner as the bald, bearded evangelizer extraordinaire — is so ponderous a dramatization of his story, despite an appealing outer shell of ancient period flavor and a few decent performances.