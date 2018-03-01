Filmmaker Usher Morgan skillfully packs a lot into neo-noir 'Pickings'

Southern transplant Jo Lee-Haywood (a terrific Elyse Price) runs a successful small-town Michigan bar called Pickings with her daughter, Scarlet (Katie Vincent, also the film's original music composer). But when mobsters (Emil Ferzola, Yaron Urbas and others), want in on Jo's business, a brutal war ensues between the two factions, with the haunted, hard-boiled Jo and her pistol-packing posse — brother Boone (Joel Bernard) and sisters Doris (Michelle Holland) and May (Lynne Jordan) — proving formidable foes.