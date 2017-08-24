Mexican rom-com 'Tales of an Immoral Couple' delivers sizzle and laughs

The Mexican romantic comedy of errors “Tales of an Immoral Couple” divides its time frame between the sexed-up flush of first passionate love and the strain of intrusive, eroticized nostalgia for those brash, younger days. It won’t replace your favorite girl-meets-boy classics, but it yo-yos between the heart and the loins with admirable verve, and it boasts a few richly comic turns.

Twenty-five years after independent-minded ballet student Martina (Ximena Romo) and bedroom-eyed new boy Lucio (Sebastián Aguirre-Boëda) burned up their strict Catholic school with a hot romance that left emotional destruction in its wake, their adult selves — played by Cecilia Suárez and Manuel García-Rulfo — run into each other on the streets of San Miguel. A few awkward smiles and feigned moments of nonchalance later, they’ve each invented spouses to hide their unresolved, rekindled feelings and agreed to a double date that night like good masochists. Martina recruits her boarder, a suicidal writer (Juan Pablo Medina), while Julio enlists his friend’s pregnant Spanish wife (a spirited, funny Paz Vega), who’s all too eager to role-play.

Writer-director Manolo Caro may have devised his story from a box of instant rom-com — and some of the love/sex/family complications (both in flashback and present-day) from the land of telenovelas — but his young and adult actors create some tantalizing fire and farce.

-------------

‘Tales of an Immoral Couple’

In Spanish with English subtitles

No rating

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. CAPTION The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. CAPTION Trailer for "Leatherface," the latest entry in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" franchise. Trailer for "Leatherface," the latest entry in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" franchise. CAPTION Trailer for the Sundance Fest breakout comedy-drama "Patti Cakes." Warning: This video contains profanity. Trailer for the Sundance Fest breakout comedy-drama "Patti Cakes." Warning: This video contains profanity. CAPTION Trailer for the animated film "Leap." Trailer for the animated film "Leap." CAPTION Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Mark Hamill star in the "Brigsby Bear" trailer. Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Mark Hamill star in the "Brigsby Bear" trailer.

calendar@latimes.com