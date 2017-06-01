Japanese warrior tale 'Tatara Samurai' fails to generate heat

The son of a 16th century master steel-maker is torn between following in his father’s footsteps or forging his own path as a warrior in the visually galvanizing but dramatically leaden “Tatara Samurai.”

Groomed to be his village’s next murage — a blacksmith skilled in the smelting of iron-enriched sand into a rare rust-proof steel — Gosuke (Shô Aoyagi) instead heeds a personal calling to become a samurai after a series of vicious attacks on his people by clans coveting the precious commodity.

Despite his noble intentions, he soon learns of the costs that can be incurred when challenging one’s destiny.

Although filmmaker Yoshinari Nishikôri has painstakingly re-created that time-honored steel-making process with an almost fetishistic attention to detail, a quality he also extends to the depiction of more common aspects of daily life in 1567 Japan, it’s unfortunate that an equal amount of effort hadn’t been devoted to crafting a story worthy of all that ritualized precision.

Even with 15 minutes excised from its original running time, and stirringly photographed and well-acted, the film fails to deliver on a sense of mounting tension or convincingly staged battle sequences.

Unlike those vivid, molten streams that will ultimately be transformed and crafted into the most perfect of sword blades and musket barrels, “Tatara Samurai” fails to catch fire.

-------------

‘Tatara Samurai’

In Japanese with English subtitles

No rating

Running time: 2 hours

Playing: Regal LA Live Stadium 14, Los Angeles; Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com