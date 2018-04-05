'The Miracle Season' brings girl power to inspirational sports movie cliches

We're told what a special person Line was, but we don't quite grasp it based on the short amount of time we have with her impulsive character. The character of Kelly can repeat over and over again that Line was "sent from above" and that the team is in emotional distress, but if we never see and process it, the operatic displays of emotion aren't grounded in any reality. The emotional resolution, centered around the mantra to "live like Line," feels forced and unconvincing.