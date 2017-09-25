'mother!' and the new genre-of-meaning cinema

Editor’s note: Major plot spoilers below. Though we maintain this movie is innately unspoilable.‎‎‎

By now you've almost certainly made up your mind about Darren Aronofsky's "mother!," even if you haven't seen the movie -- maybe especially if you haven't seen it.

The latest release from the director of "Black Swan" and "Noah," starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, generated all kinds of early fan buzz, then all sorts of weird and weirdly avoidant critical reactions, then all kinds of viewer confusion, then all sorts of flop pronouncements -- all while a surprisingly high percentage of professional film writers seemed to care little about the film's deeper meaning. Healthcare reform has been less of a muddle.

‎Everything you need to know about the movie's image difficulties can be summed up by, well, how people summed it u‎p.

Ostensibly a horror-tinged domestic drama about a poet and his wife in a country house beset by unknown guests, "mother!" is actually pretty clearly an alternate take on biblical history as well as a projection of future biblical-level disasters. According to this (pretty clearly evident) allegorical reading, the movie isn't about marriage, not really. It's about God (Bardem) and his main creation, Earth (Lawrence), who are figuring out how to get along with each other when an onslaught of people begin to arrive — Adam and Eve (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer), Cain and Abel (Domhnall and Brian Gleeson), early Christian disciples (Kristen Wiig) and, eventually, war-mongering and environment-neglecting hordes who will precipitate an apocalypse.

Really, though, it's humanity in general they're grappling with, since Mother Earth seems content just to live out her days with God. But God wants people around and keeps encouraging more of them, for reasons either noble or narcissistic, depending on your point of view/religious upbringing‎. These human beings, Aronofsky warns in his distinctly bloody and baroque way, could well tip the world to disaster with their derelictions. It's heady stuff.

Yet in the face of such rich (and pretty clearly evident) metaphors, many essays have been asking … less important questions. Rather than wrestle with the film's spiritual and environmental ideas, they've taken "mother!" to task for such literalist flaws as why a poet would have so many people in his house, why the film contains so little subtext (!), why Aronofsky thinks he's God and even how Jennifer Lawrence would be able to redecorate without visiting a home-restoration store. I mean. One might be expected to love or hate "mother!"; it's a film built to polarize. Takedowns are inevitable, and a healthy part of the conversation. But to never even mention words like Jesus, Genesis, apocalypse or history in an assessment — not to bother engaging with the movie on its own global-biblical terms — seems rather glaringly to dodge the point. One trade newspaper labeled "mother!" an "elevated horror movie." Which is a little like calling "Hamlet" a "fun play about parents and children.‎"

I'm not here to convince anyone to see "mother!," though I do think every responsible citizen should, if only to watch a daring artist offer a grand view of where we came from and where we're headed. Nor do I want to give a detailed critical defense of the movie‎, though I think some worthy writers will‎.

But I do think this context is important, because it says something about the broader cinematic moment. If some of the above social-allegorical details remind you of another talked-about (if far more commercially successful) movie from 2017, they should. "Mother!" shares a number of commonalities with "Get Out," the Jordan Peele-directed phenomenon from last winter, soon to be revived in a boundless Oscar campaign. As with "mother!," "Get Out" also employs pulp excesses and genre conventions to tell a deadly serious story about an abiding crisis — in that case, the treatment of African Americans at the hands of white people in this country.

Like "Get Out," "mother!" is savvy in how it implicates its audience. It casts its criticism at a few highly externalized villains engaging in some familiarly outrageous and Expressionistic cinematic acts. The whole enterprise is meant to make us feel like we're watching from a safe remove. That is, until later on, when at dinner or at work or at some other unsuspecting point after we've left the theater, it begins to dawn: "The people doing these terrible things are us."‎

Another example of this emergent category — call it genre-of-meaning cinema, or maybe just the "director hector"? — is soon set to arrive. On Oct. 20, A24 will open "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," the new movie from Yorgos Lanthimos, director of "Dogtooth" and "The Lobster." Lanthimos, a Greek national who lives in England, was an early practitioner of this form of fun cinematic chastisement, using genre smoke-and-mirrors to hold up a social mirror.

His new movie is about an upper-class American doctor (Colin Farell) with the perfect wife (Nicole Kidman) and family whose children are struck by a mysterious illness that may be tied to his long-buried unethical act. Though rife with elements such as a possessed child and fetishized violence and debilitating medical conditions, "Sacred Deer" is fundamentally a parable on how we've forgotten to be good. As such, it forms a neat last leg in this 2017 tripod of genre-of-meaning cinema. If "Get Out" is a dog whistle for our racial malaise and "mother!" a signal of our environmental malaise, "Sacred Deer" is evidence of a moral malaise.

This is, thrillingly, where we are in contemporary pop culture. No longer are works like "Dune"‎ obliquely telling of the Suez Canal crisis, as Frank Herbert's classic novel did, or "Star Wars" offering a genteel look at foreign affairs through cartoonish Stormtroopers and huggable Ewoks. What this kind of genre filmmaking does (you can probably also add recent Emmy winner "The Handmaid's Tale" to the list) is make comments brashly and boldly, mixing blood and gore into its batter of ideas and criticisms. This is PBS-level social-mindedness, but by way of the midnight movie.