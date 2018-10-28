Actress Sarah Scott reported sexual misconduct on a Hollywood set and found a difficult path to a resolution

“In Hollywood terms, I am not a name, but I am a working actress,” she says. “This is how I make my money, and help support my family. I’ve been out in Los Angeles pounding the pavement as a proud union member for 15 years. I was sexually violated while at work, and even though I had the courage to tell anyone and everyone who’d listen, as time went on it seemed like I had very little control in truly preventing this from happening to anyone else.”