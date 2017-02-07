South By Southwest Film Festival to premiere James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist'

The South By Southwest Film Festival, following up on its main program announcement last week, on Tuesday released more titles for the upcoming edition of the Austin, Texas-based event.

Topping the new list is the world premiere of “The Disaster Artist,” directed by and starring James Franco. Based on the making of the 2003 movie “The Room,” starring and directed by Tommy Wiseau, Franco’s film explores the origins of a startling and ongoing object of cult fascination and popularity. The cast includes Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Ari Graynor, Jacki Weaver and Alison Brie. (“The Room” will also screen during the festival.)

Also, Eleanor Coppola’s fiction feature directing debut “Paris Can Wait,” starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin, will have its U.S. premiere, and David Fairhead’s documentary “Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo” will have its world premiere.

The festival is elevating virtual reality work to its own official section and will program 38 projects. The festival also announced its lineup of 128 short films, which will screen in 12 curated shorts programs.

The “Midnighters” section, dedicated to genre filmmaking, will screen 10 films, including eight world premieres. The titles are Trent Haaga’s “68 Kill,” Laurence “Baz” Morais’ “Game of Death,” Karen Skloss’ “The Honor Farm,” Taneli Mustonen’s “Lake Bodom,” Joe Lynch’s “Mayhem,” Yoshihiro Nishimura’s “Meatball Machine Kodoku,” Adam Mason’s “Pig: The Final Screenings,” Tyler MacIntyre’s “Tragedy Girls,” Dominic Bridges’ “Two Pigeons” and a 10th-anniversary screening of Scott Glosserman’s “Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon,”

“In this current political climate, genre filmmakers are more necessary than ever,” , SXSW senior film programmer Jarod Neece said in a statement. “They give us the chance to escape the horrors in our daily lives and spend some time in the dark, hallowed halls of the cinema.”

The SXSW Conference also announced a new group of speakers for the concurrent event. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will be the opening speaker (following up on last year’s opening-day appearance by President Obama). Others appearing at the event will be Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus and the cast of “Veep,” singer and songwriter Kesha, actor Bob Odenkirk and actor John Cena. CNN’s Jake Tapper will interview Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Previously announced speakers include Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs and writer-director-producers Lee Daniels and Jill Soloway.

The South By Southwest Film Festival is set to run March 10-19. For more information, visit sxsw.com

SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

Mark.Olsen@latimes.com

Twitter: @IndieFocus

ALSO

Terrence Malick's Austin-set romance to open SXSW Film Festival