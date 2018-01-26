From 'Leave No Trace' to 'RBG,' Times critics discuss their favorites of the Sundance Film Festival

JUSTIN CHANG: It's been a good year, though maybe not a banner one. I haven't seen anything here that's rocked my world quite the way that "Call Me by Your Name" or "Manchester by the Sea" did in their respective years, though as of this writing, I still have a few hopefuls I'm looking forward to. Certainly I saw many more good-to-decent films than awful ones, which is not the worst place to wind up. How has yours been?