Entertainment's latest trend: Race and the criminal-justice system

PARK CITY, Utah — During last week’s Sundance Film Festival, while starry premieres were playing all over the Utah ski town, entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein convened a dinner in the name of a more socially conscious topic.

Weinstein, along with Jay Z, had produced a new documentary series titled “Time: The Kalief Browder Story.” Browder is the young New York man who was held at Rikers Island for three years without trial on minor charges and later hanged himself as a result of his trauma. Weinstein took the microphone to speak to the several dozen insiders who’d gathered, shifting simultaneously into his two preferred modes: pitchman and crusader.

“It plays like a thriller but it's not a thriller, ‎sadly,” he said of the series — which Spike will debut in March — and of prison conditions generally. “And something needs to be done about it.”

Weinstein would seem to be an unlikely, even problematic, poster child for the cause. Sure, he grew up in a working-class Queens neighborhood during the 1960s. Yet the idea of a wealthy 64-year-old white man taking the podium to protest the state of the criminal-justice system might appear, to say the least, a little odd — especially when Jay Z, whose 2016 track “spiritual” centered on police shootings of unarmed black men, was sitting silently just a few feet away.

But Weinstein is a heat-seeking missile when it comes to culture. Where he goes, it is going, or has already gone. The fact that he was touting this as big entertainment — that he was behind a TV series about a mistreated Rikers inmate in the first place — was telling. Criminal justice stories, for better or worse, have gone pop.

Entertainment about legal-system inequity isn’t new. Buster Keaton examined a wrongful shooting by an officer all the way back in his 1922 short “Cops.” Sidney Lumet’s 1970s films were preoccupied with how police did (or didn’t do) their jobs. More recently Ryan Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station” dramatized the transit-officer shooting of Oscar Grant, humanizing the protagonist and the tragedy in newly rich ways. Last summer, HBO’s “The Night Of” sought to delve into the trade-offs and imperfections of the judicial system.

But a new moment is dawning. At Sundance this year, narratives about how we police our cities and prosecute our suspects were omnipresent.

The cops in Grant’s hometown of Oakland received their close-up in Peter Nicks’ doc “The Force,” while filmmaker Yance Ford offered a highly personal exploration of the shooting of his black older brother and the malfeasance that followed in “Strong Island,” which won a special jury award for storytelling. Spike debuted episodes from the Browder piece, featuring Jay Z as an interviewee, and a pair of young African American filmmakers unveiled “Whose Streets?,” their ultra-vérité look at the Missouri city of Ferguson in the wake of the Michael Brown shooting.

Nor was it just documentaries. Stories about the criminal-justice system are exploding across media, in narrative films and scripted TV series. Sundance is the place where trends bubble up, or at least converge in a way that makes everyone take notice. And it was hard not to feel like we’ve reached a new crescendo, a kind of peak-justice entertainment era.

“There is a lot of reconciling to be done between the criminal system and our society,” director Matt Ruskin told The Times. Ruskin's scripted, fact-based movie “Crown Heights,” about a wrongfully jailed Trinidadian man named Colin Warner and the 20-year efforts of his friend Carl King to free him, won the audience award in the U.S. dramatic competition at the festival, then was sold to Amazon for an estimated $2 million. “Any story that makes people think about that — that makes people think about the human beings involved — is a good thing.”

Yet five years to the month after the killing of Trayvon Martin,, at a moment when systems and problems are still entrenched, when the most complex entertainment can't match real-life narratives — and when a man who has proclaimed himself the “law-and-order candidate” has entered the Oval Office — it remains to be seen what the preoccupation will yield. Will the (limited) effect of all that CNN coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement — people already inclined to believe in the cause became “woke” but many white Americans and certainly white leaders did not shift their views — be repeated? Or will these pieces land and shape attitudes more profoundly?

An old foreign-policy axiom has it that the broader the coalition, the narrower the mandate. Film and television about charged topics face a similar conundrum. Taking a serious social issue and crafting it into screen narrative means either diluting it for mass consumption or retaining its seriousness and reaching far fewer people. It’s the difference between “The Butler” and “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.”

This poses an ethical problem, since it means that, to sway a large number of minds, one must turn the mistreatment of people of color into entertainment. And it poses a practical challenge, since it means that writers on a television series need take a topic of deep seriousness and embroider into it some of the shinier tricks of an “Empire” or “Scandal.”

Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, the couple behind some of the most popular black-oriented entertainment in recent years (“Beyond the Lights,” together; many others, apart) faced this dilemma in making “Shots Fired.”

Starring Sanaa Lathan and Stephan James, the Fox series is about a pair of possibly racially motivated shootings in a North Carolina town — fictional, but modeled after real events, with strong overtones of Freddie Gray, Alton Sterling and other similar cases. "Shots Fired" was molded from interviews with real-life figures, from Oscar Grant's mother to former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.

But it is also, at heart, a Fox television series: a commercial entertainment, advertising-driven and airing in prime time, requiring in some ways the loud, suspenseful hues of a network drama.