Claire Foy plays a woman in peril in Steven Soderbergh's smart, unnerving psychothriller 'Unsane'

And so it's entirely possible that the presence of a disturbed, deranged individual in Sawyer's life has left her disturbed and deranged in turn. Once she finds herself locked up, the screenplay cleverly weaponizes her every angry protest and desperate outburst against her, to the point where she seems less stable at times than some of the other patients. These include the volatile Violet (Juno Temple), who greets her by pelting her with a used tampon, and Nate (an excellent Jay Pharoah), a calming presence who imparts some crucial survival tips.