Ava DuVernay puts a fantastically trippy spin on the messy, moving 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Sincerity alone doesn't make a film worth seeing, but the sincerity of "A Wrinkle in Time" is very much something to see. No less than the novel, this fearlessly emotional picture builds to a bracing, unapologetically sentimental celebration of the power of love. And it's here, in her focus on family bonds strong enough to span light years, that DuVernay finds her way fully onto L'Engle's wavelength. She has made a movie that believes fervently that a young girl's imagination can change, challenge and even save the world. I went in believing as much myself, but walking out, I believed it a little bit more.