Ava DuVernay puts a fantastically trippy spin on the messy, moving 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Mrs. Whatsit's partner in supernatural mischief is Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), whose every line of dialogue draws on a pan-cultural archive of famous quotations from writers as different as Shakespeare, Kahlil Gibran and Outkast. And then there is Mrs. Which, the oldest, wisest and most physically imposing of this benevolent trinity, played by Winfrey with all manner of elaborate headdresses and facial adornments. (Dazzling as these three women's many costume changes are, they can't quite do justice to the mysterious, mercurial identities that L'Engle gave them on the page.)