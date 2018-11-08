Zoe Kravitz loves her 'Fantastic Beasts' role but is fed up with Hollywood tokenism and much more

I think it could be Trump. I think it could be Hitler. … I think this film is incredibly timely and relevant, and what’s so interesting to me about Grindelwald and how Johnny plays him is there’s something seductive about what he’s saying. It’s not just, ‘OK, that’s the bad guy.’ You want to lean in and listen to him, and everyone you’re meeting in the film has to make a choice about who they are and what they believe in. I think we are in that time right now in the world where people need to make a choice. Show up, vote, speak to your family members about white supremacy. I hope that people will leave the film feeling encouraged to make the decisions to take that leap.