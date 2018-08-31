California Sounds: Maria del Pilar, Masego and Cher

Specifically, that energy arrives through longtime Cher collaborator Mark Taylor, who helped redefine the artist’s musical image with her global smash “Believe.” She and Taylor ease in to the song, teasing with restraint the dance floor crowd for which her music is made: “Where are those happy days -- they seem so hard to find/I tried to reach for you but you have closed your mind.” Desperate, she looks back: “It used to be so nice, it used to be so good.”