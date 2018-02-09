California Sounds: Orpheo McCord's meditative percussion, Teenage Wrist's distorted rock and Bludwork's vintage house music

The humming EP seems transported from a long-gone dance floor, before electronic dance music had been subsumed by the bro crowd. A moment when house and techno music were coming into their own and disco meant more than just "Saturday Night Fever." The producer, who declined via email to give his birth name, came up in Long Beach and attends college in Santa Clarita. In 2016, he issued a set of minimalist dance songs for L.A. underground cassette label 100% Silk and delivered a disco, soul and house mix for Far Away, the taste-making party and imprint run by DJs Jen Ferrer and Cooper Saver.