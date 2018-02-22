How Sweet the Sound: New exhibit at CAAM celebrates the city's gospel tradition

The music at those nightly gatherings echoed so far that The Times attempted to describe what it called "a gurgle of wordless talk" in a 1906 story about the revival and the nights "made hideous" at the "tumble-down shack on Azusa Street." The story documents a space where "the devotees of the weird doctrine practice the most fanatical rites, preach the wildest theories and work themselves into a state of mad excitement in their peculiar zeal."