EDC Las Vegas and the increasing impossibility of escapism

But the fact that we have to think about this at all is a slow-motion crime against joy. Even as the fireworks exploded over the Kinetic Field, even as couples got married in the EDC chapel, even as the leather-fetish dancers licked each other in the Neon Garden, I couldn't stop thinking about the Santa Fe, Texas, teen who survived her school's mass shooting and said she always imagined her school would be a target. The only question was when.