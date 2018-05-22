Grading the first season of ABC's 'American Idol' reboot

Each week, Seacrest boasted about how many votes had poured in. But it made us wonder who exactly was voting. This year's top 10 was an extremely impressive group rich in diversity — both in terms of ethnicity and talent. There was a Latina drag queen with a bone-chilling vocal prowess that recalled Jennifer Hudson, a black lesbian whose wife was able to support her during the competition before being deployed, a bilingual performer and singers of different shades who genre-hopped with ease. Yet there seemed to be a massive disconnect, considering how the people of color were the first to go. Sure, it's up to the viewing audience, but it was startling enough to cause a judges' intervention, an online backlash and be the subject of interviews for contestants. (D+)