Beyoncé’s Coachella performance was incredible — and she knew it

Still, for all the careful integration of the action onstage, Beyoncé was undeniably the focus as she delivered songs from throughout her catalog: early hits such as a triumphant "Crazy in Love" and a creamy "Me, Myself and I"; mid-period material like an impassioned "I Care" and a deliriously funky "Get Me Bodied" (for which she brought out her sister, Solange, to dance with her); and stuff from 2016's "Lemonade," including "Formation" and "Don't Hurt Yourself," which the brass players gave the vibe of a James Bond theme.