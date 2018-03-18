Charlie Quintana, drummer for the Plugz and Social Distortion, dies at 56

"The first punk show I ever saw was the Plugz, and I was instantly blown away by Charlie's playing," said keyboardist Greg Kuehn, who later joined the Southern California punk group TSOL before also becoming an in-demand session and touring musician. "We wound up playing with Bob Dylan together, and became good friends, playing on a lot of sessions back in the day. He was always getting me in on stuff. Such an open-hearted guy."