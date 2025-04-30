Seven can’t-miss newcomers keeping the spirit of jazz going

Herbie Hancock, who at 85 years young is one of the elder statesmen and authorities of jazz, says jazz is a spirit. Though traditions of the genre remain consistent through the decades, jazz has also historically been about expanding the genre.

That remains very much the case in 2025. In the jazz up and comers of today, the hallmarks of improvisation, musicality, humanity and depth are very much present. But they’re being presented by a new generation with vitality, freshness and innovation. Here are seven elite newcomers keeping the spirit of jazz alive at the top level.

Annahstasia

Annahstasia’s stunning debut, “Tether,” (out June 13) is a deceptively powerful record. Gentle, soft, elegant and graceful in a way that calls to mind a female Nick Drake, it is actually a bold statement to dare listeners to think and feel this much in these tumultuous times. “With my record the important messages in it are our empathy, rest, kindness, slowness and intention, which I think in today’s world we all need to take moments for,” the L.A.-based artist says of the magnificent “Tether.” From the gorgeous opener, “Be Kind,” to the uplifting closer, “Believer,” this 11-song statement is as beautiful a record as you will hear this year and heralds the arrival of a major talent.

Jazz influences: Billie Holiday, Alice Coltrane, John Coltrane, Carlos Nino, Laraaji

Maya Delilah

The 24-year-old Brit pulls off a pretty nifty trick on her superb debut, “The Long Way Round.” The guitar prodigy, who says she grew up playing in a jazz band, has effectively captured nostalgia for a time she wasn’t alive for. “When making this record I was referring to a lot of records I grew up on such as ‘Tapestry,’ Carole King; ‘Blue,’ Joni Mitchell; ‘Bryter Layter,’ Nick Drake — so for me this record feels very nostalgic. I really hope it has the essence of nostalgia for others too,” Delilah says. Indeed, much of the album has a laidback ‘70s vibe, punctuated by Delilah’s scintillating guitar work. But given Delilah’s age it all comes with a contemporary feel. Combined, it makes for a timeless and gorgeous introduction.

Jazz influences: Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, Norah Jones, Keith Jarrett

Ashley Henry

With Henry, a vocalist/pianist/band leader primarily pounding away on the keys at the piano, this masterful album mostly carries the feel of a traditional jazz ensemble. But the multitalented British artist consistently transcends one genre, like on the song “Take Me Higher,” which has a strong ‘70s disco/funk vibe. “Each of these songs holds an attempt to understand and strive for liberation or collective possibility,” Henry says of the 14 songs on his 2024 album “Who We Are,” written to provide a respite from “these times we find ourselves in.” There is a soaring quality to much of the album, particularly the aptly named “Fly Away,” featuring Aja Monet.

Jazz influences: Patrice Rushen, George Benson, Geri Allen, Jackie Mittoo

Sage Bava

Bava’s deeply soulful forthcoming debut, “In Whose Eyes” (produced by four-time Grammy winner Larry Klein and featuring appearances by Christian McBride and L.A.’s Braxton Cook), is rooted in her jazz upbringing. “I grew up on a farm, listening almost exclusively to legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday, Mel Tormé and Duke Ellington,” she says. But her musically adventurous and curious mind melds those classic influences with a decidedly 21st century bent, resulting in multiple industry comparisons to Fiona Apple. Bava, who is at her best when she lets her beautiful vocals shine through on songs like “Slow” and “Love and Control,” also taps into her strong connection to nature. The result is a thoughtful and introspective personal collection.

Jazz influences: Esperanza Spalding, Melody Gardot, Antônio Carlos Jobim and Thelonious Monk

Brandon Woody

Baltimore trumpeter Woody brings a quiet resolve and elegance to his excellent debut “For the Love of It All” (out May 9). On a track like “Wisdom: Terrace on St. Paul St.” that elegance and resolve is underscored by a steely grit. “I want folks to take away a feeling of the journey me and my collective have had. The feeling of the perseverance we’ve had to take to get where we are now, the feeling of my city Baltimore,” Woody says. “This album is a presentation of us being us, with no glamour but in the most raw honest and natural way we can.” That honesty is felt throughout every note of these six songs.

Jazz influences: Theljon Allen, Craig Alston, Tim Green, Marc Cary, Quincy Phillips, Gary Thomas, Rodney James, Troy Long, Michael Saunders. “My friends are my biggest influences. All of my favorite musicians come out of the Baltimore area,” he says.

Milena Casado

Like Annahstasia and Bava’s exceptional debuts, New York-based trumpeter/producer Casado’s engrossing “Reflections of Another Self” (out May 16) is a gorgeous collection that comes from deep within. Infusing mostly rich, ethereal instrumentals with the music of her Spanish roots and Brazilian vibes, Casado, born in Spain, creates an intoxicating space to dwell and think. “This is a really personal record, going through a journey of introspection, and acceptance, and finally, self-love. What I want is to be able to inspire people to go through that journey with me,” she says.

Jazz influences: Wayne Shorter, whose sample vocals you can actually hear in there. Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Ornette Coleman

Aron!

A few decades earlier and Aron! (born Aron Stornaiuolo) would have been playing in the background in a Woody Allen film set in the ‘40s or in a jazz cafe. On his oh-so-enjoyable EP “Cozy You (and Other Nice Songs)” (out June 6), the young crooner transports us to a bygone era where love is everywhere. “I’d love for this EP to be the soundtrack to simple moments in people’s lives. Whether you’re driving, cooking, cleaning, reading, studying — really any kind of -ing — there’s beauty in these ordinary moments, because it’s a gateway to presence,” he says. He takes the simple beauty and elegance of Laufey back to its more traditional roots and just like she did, watch for him to blow up among Gen Z.

Jazz: influences: “The songwriters from the Great American Songbook era,” he says. “Writers like Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Billy Strayhorn and Matt Dennis — those guys had such a beautiful way of expressing timeless emotions through melody and lyric. I’ve been obsessed with arrangers like Axel Stordahl and Nelson Riddle since I was 10. I remember laying in my bed at night as a kid and getting emotional because I could feel what they were trying to do, and I wanted to do it too. When it comes to straight-ahead jazz (because I consider a lot of Sinatra’s stuff more pop than jazz), I’ve really been getting into Bud Powell, Duke Ellington’s suites and “Birth of the Cool” — I just can’t get over that one.”

