How has Coachella changed over the years?

Since its 1999 debut, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has gone from experiment in the desert to a massive brand and dominant force in pop culture.

Beck, Rage Against the Machine and Tool headlined the first festival, when attendees topped off at about 30,000 a day, and tickets went for $50 a day. Last year, about 125,000 people flooded each of Coachella’s two weekends in Indio to see acts like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar. And tickets for this year’s festival ($429 for a general admission wristband) largely sold out before the full lineup was announced.

This year, the Coachella festival takes place April 13-15 and resumes April 20-22. Check out our full coverage here.

