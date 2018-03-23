Which 'Star Trek' captain Jack White is like in the studio and why hip-hop feeds his bold new sound

"I hear a lot of talk about people listening to this album, saying, 'You don't even actually hear a song till you get to 'Over and Over and Over,'" White said. "What they're really saying is, 'I'm not hearing a song that I want from Jack White until 'Over and Over and Over.' They want me to write songs like I did on 'Elephant,'" he continued, referring to the White Stripes' 2003 disc.