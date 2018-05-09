Could Kanye West's latest backlash put his career in the sunken place?

"His first two songs are quite provocative and politically charged. I applaud him for bringing the conversations happening in America to light using hip-hop as the medium," said music strategist Jesse Kirshbaum in his Beats and Bytes newsletter. "This is a bold move for a pop star to do, but as Jay-Z says, to reveal is to heal and this is a fresh spin on that strategy ... in my opinion, it's also the type of risks the game needs right now."