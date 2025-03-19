Advertisement
Kanye West sort-of releases new album, ‘Bully,’ amid more hateful posts

Kanye West in a black T-shirt and sunglasses stands in the middle of a small crowd of people
Kanye West walks hand in hand with Bianca Censori at the 67th Grammys Awards on Feb. 2, 2025.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By August BrownStaff Writer 

Kanye West, in the middle of yet another streak of erratic behavior and Nazi-themed tirades, has released a new album, “Bully.”

West, now known as Ye, released the album in fits and starts through a new collaborative film with director Hype Williams. He wrote on X that the album (posted as the soundtrack to the film) was “not finished and half the vocals AI” but later posted links to different versions of “Bully.”

He avoided posting it to traditional streaming services, he wrote, “[cause] streams are fake and the French and Jewish record labels treat artists like prostitutes.”

West recently turned his ire on former Watch the Throne bandmate Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé, insulting the couple’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, before deleting and reuploading the ugly post. He also released the song “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” a collaboration with jailed and disgraced rap mogul Diddy that attacked West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West was recently escorted out of the Grammys after his partner, Bianca Censori, stripped to near-total nudity on the red carpet. He took out a Super Bowl ad to invite fans to his merch store, featuring swastika-emblazoned T-shirts.

He also targeted rappers Tyler, the Creator, Future and Playboi Carti for criticism in a series of X posts, to which Rolling Loud headliner Carti replied succinctly: “YE STFU.”

August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

