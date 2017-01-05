Move over, Coachella: Kendall Jenner is getting into the festival business

As any Coachella regular knows, the Kardashian family has established a reliable presence at the annual desert music festival in Indio.

In 2015, for instance, Kendall Jenner made headlines when she and Tyler, the Creator got into a spat during his Coachella performance (which no one remembers as clearly as the fact that Jenner was there).

So it was probably just a matter of time until a member of the Kardashian crew entered the festival business for herself.

And that time has come!

Jenner on Wednesday announced her involvement with Fyre Festival, a new event scheduled to take place this spring on the private island of Fyre Cay in the Bahamas.

Described rather hopefully on Instagram as “the cultural experience of the decade,” Fyre Festival is set for two consecutive weekends — April 28-30 and May 5-7 — and will feature, as Jenner revealed, headlining performances by the G.O.O.D. Music Family.

What is the G.O.O.D. Music Family? That’s a G.O.O.D. question.

G.O.O.D. Music is the record label founded by Kanye West (who’s married to Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian); artists signed to the label include Big Sean, Pusha T, Desiigner, Teyana Taylor and Tyga (who’s in a relationship with Jenner’s sister Kylie).

Asked which of those acts would appear in the Bahamas, a spokesperson for Fyre Festival said specific information would be released later. No other performers have been announced.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy tickets now, of course.

On Instagram, Kendall Jenner offered “VIP access” to her followers, as well as a promotional code “to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay.”

Passes, which include accommodations and air travel from Miami, start at $1,595 per person, though various deluxe packages are also available — like the one that costs $399,995 and includes dinner with a performer.

Wanna bet it’s Tyga?

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

mikael.wood@latimes.com

Twitter: @mikaelwood

ALSO

A throwback no more: Coachella is finally laying off the reunions

Golden Globes: How Ryan Tedder tapped Stevie Wonder's DNA for the uplifting 'Faith'

'Nashville' heads to CMT: The show runners and songwriters who hope to make Season 5 sing