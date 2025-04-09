14 artists you don’t want to miss at Coachella

Coachella 2025 is nearly upon us — that means it’s time to dig into our playlist of artists we can’t wait to see at the Empire Polo Club. And while Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone are certainly part of that musical menagerie, let’s not forget that it’s the bands that compel us to brave the afternoon desert sun that really make this double weekend in Indio special (we’re looking at you, Weezer and Ed Sheeran). This year’s crop of artists bring us a mix of vintage soul, pulsating EDM, Aussie punk swagger, Irish hip-hop and everything in between. Among the many artists on the bill during Weekends 1 and 2, here are 14 names we’re excited to see.

Jimmy Eat World will perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. (Jimi Giannatti)

Jimmy Eat World

Saturday, April 12 and 19 at Coachella Stage, 4 p.m.

Dismissing Jimmy Eat World as an emo band is a mistake. Missing the band’s set this weekend is a bigger one. The group’s performance at the Outdoor Theatre in 2011 under the blazing sun is seared into my mind as a core Coachella memory. Jimmy Eat World has consistently put out impeccable power pop for 30-plus years, with “Clarity” and “Bleed American” among the best alt-rock records released in that time frame. And don’t we all need a big healing sing-along moment with “The Middle” with the hooky reassurance that everything will be all right, all right? (Vanessa Franko)

Arca

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Gobi, 8:35p.m.

Crafted for late-night warehouse raves, Arca combines avant-garde electronics, reggaeton beats and cutting-edge melodies into experimental dance anthems. The Venezuelan enigma first got her start producing records like Kanye West’s “Yeezus” and Björk’s “Vulnicura” in the early 2010s. Now, the 35-year-old musician, also known for her mind-bending visuals, is making her desert debut — with 11 albums under her belt. Though she hasn’t released a full-length record since 2021, her performance is sure to signal what’s next for the multimedia artist. (Cerys Davies)

Fcukers

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Mojave Tent, 3 p.m.; also with Haii Saturday at 6 p.m., Quasar

The young New York duo’s band name reads like a spittle-flecked Facebook comment, but the music hits with the key-bump licentiousness of ’00s indie sleaze and taunting, haunting post-punk. They’re masters on the after-hours DJ circuit too, so even a trippy cut like “Marmite” (which sounds like the batteries running out on a Discman playing a Ciara CD) is gonna bang, hard. (August Brown)

German techno marching band Meute will perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. (Steffi Retti)

Meute

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Outdoor Theatre, 3:40 p.m.

Meute is a techno marching band from Germany. That’s it. That’s my pitch. But if that isn’t enough to pique your interest, the music should be. At Coachella, which has not only been a tastemaker for electronic music but also an event that honors the history and breadth of EDM’s subgenres, Meute offers a twist on those who came before as well as their own originals. That means you might hear the group revamp hits from artists such as Disclosure, Deadmau5, Laurent Garnier or even the decidedly more alt-rock Awolnation (yes, they have covered “Sail”), in a set that’s representative of the ethos of the festival itself. (Vanessa Franko)

English duo Soft Play is one of the artists playing the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Tommy Davis)

Soft Play

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Sonora Tent, 5:20 p.m.

Every so often I see a rock duo play live at Coachella, and it melts my face off in the best way (most notably Japandroids in 2013 and Royal Blood in 2015). My gut tells me to expect that with Soft Play. The punk duo out of England will probably attract fans of previous Coachella artists like Turnstile and Idles, and I expect there will be some good mosh-pit action for heavier songs such as “Act Violently” and “Punk’s Dead,” but don’t miss the more mellow “Everything and Nothing” with some lovely mandolin action. (Vanessa Franko)

The cast of “Yo Gabba Gabbaland!” will appear at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. (Darla Jacobs)

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Saturday, April 12 and 19 at Mojave Tent, 4:45p.m.

The last time the Yo Gabba Gabba! crew had a full set at Coachella, back in 2010, Muno, Brobee, Foofa, Toodee and Plex took over the Sahara Tent for a family-friendly dance party. (However, seeing them palling around the field with Danny DeVito and then onstage with the psychedelic garage soul band King Khan and the Shrines, definitely gave off some fever dream vibes.) The show, which was created in part by Christian Jacobs of the Aquabats, was rebooted last year on Apple TV+ as “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” and with the amount of stars it attracts, we’re expecting surprises onstage. (Vanessa Franko)

Moglai Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provai of Kneecap. (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

Kneecap

Friday, April 11 and 18 at Sonora Tent, 6:10 p.m.

God, to be an Irish rap group and get the pleasure of decapitating a British king. Must be exhilarating. After a banner year when its shaggy, hilarious eponymous film won global acclaim, and the band emerged as one of the most brash, fearless voices for Gaza, this should be the group’s biggest American platform yet as musicians. Given the fire hose of insane news coming out of Washington, D.C., one can only imagine the choice words they have in store for us as well. (August Brown)

Benson Boone

Friday, April 11 and 18 at Coachella Stage, 7:10p.m.

His song “Beautiful Things” was one of 2024’s biggest — and his performance at February’s Grammy Awards undoubtedly the back-flippiest. Now, Boone — who appeared briefly on “American Idol” in 2021 before dropping out of the competition to do his own thing — is setting up his forthcoming sophomore album on the festival circuit and with a new single, “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” that adds a retro-’80s electro-pop sheen to his theatrical rock balladry. (Mikael Wood)

Singer Amy Taylor, drummer Bryce Wilson, bassist Gus Romer, and guitarist Declan Mehrtens of Amyl and the Sniffers pose for a portrait at the Old Zoo in Griffith Park, in Los Angeles. (Steve Appleford)

Amyl & the Sniffers

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Gobi Tent, 9:55 p.m.

Quick, open up the (deliriously NSFW) music video for “Jerkin” by these sleazy Aussie punks. Make sure you’re at work first. Turn it way up on the speakers, and sing along to Amy Taylor’s opening hook of “You’re a dumb c— / You’re an a—.” Now walk away and enjoy the sweet release of unemployment. Use the time to start a band half as good as Amyl & the Sniffers.

Ravyn Lenae (Atlantic Records)

Ravyn Lenae

Friday, April 11 and 18 at Mojave Tent, 2:35p.m.

Chicago-born Lenae makes daring yet breezy alternative R&B in a lane cleared by the likes of SZA and Solange. Last year’s “Bird’s Eye” LP, which she recorded with producer Dahi, charmed critics, tastemakers and fellow artists, including Rex Orange County, who joined her for a remix of “Love Me Not,” and Sabrina Carpenter, who tapped Lenae to be an opening act on her Short n’ Sweet Tour later this year. (Mikael Wood)

AG Cook

Friday, April 11 and 18 at Gobi Tent, 7p.m.

From the hyperpop oddities on his label PC Music to production credits on Charli XCX’s “Brat” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance,” AG Cook is a longtime experimental pop purveyor. In the same cohort as the late Sophie and XCX, the 34-year-old producer/DJ/musician will bring his edgy synths and raw vocals off his third solo, studio album “Britpop” to the Gobi tent. His set is sure to have the crowd on their feet — just as XCX prophesizes on “360” — singing, “You gon’ jump if AG made it.” (Cerys Davies)

Jessie Murph

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Mojave Tent, 5:25p.m.

This 20-year-old pop-country up-and-comer came to the attention of many when Koe Wetzel recruited her for a duet on his hit power ballad “High Road,” which last year spent five weeks at No. 1 on country radio. For those still unacquainted, Murph offers an A+ introduction at the top of her new single “Gucci Mane” (so titled for the song’s sample from the influential Southern rapper’s “Lemonade”): “I’m from Alabama, I’m ’bout 4’11” / I got a s— father, and I’d like to go to heaven.” (Mikael Wood)

Alex Garcia, Sal Samano, and Josh Lane, from left, of Thee Sacred Souls are photographed at Diamond West Studios in Pasadena. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Thee Sacred Souls

Friday, April 11 and 18 at Coachella Stage, 4:20 p.m.

In 2022, this San Diego trio brought a revivalist blend of Chicano soul, doo-wop and funk back to music’s forefront. “Can I call you Rose?,” from their debut, self-titled album, captured the hearts of many, especially those on TikTok. Similar to the rest of their discography, the band has a knack for creating an authentic vintage feeling — often taking listeners back to soul’s peak popularity in the 1960s. Composed of bassist Sal Samano, drummer Alex Garcia and singer Josh Lane, their performance is bound to fill the Indio air with a retro sense of love. (Cerys Davies)

Amaarae

Sunday, April 13 and 20 at Gobi Tent, 5 p.m.

Afrobeats is now a default mode of club music in the U.S. When you’re ready to delve deeper and weirder, Amaarae’s take on the flashpoint of R&B and alté is incredibly elegant, genuinely bracing for its inventiveness and pure sex in the delivery. 2023’s “Fountain Baby” remains a stunner, but expect much more to come this year. (August Brown)

