Want to be in pictures? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are shooting 'A Star Is Born' at Coachella this week

Want to be an extra in a Bradley Cooper remake of “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga? If you’re in the Palm Springs area and have some Western duds, you’re in luck: The film will shoot on the Coachella grounds this week.

The casting call arrived via the official Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival app, which included an invitation to be an extra on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga films scenes on the actual Coachella stages. Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera,” reads the invitation, adding that the scenes for the two days involve a country-western concert. “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!”

A $10 ticket is required, but all proceeds will go directly to Lady Gaga’s charity, the Born This Way Foundation.

“A Star Is Born” will be the first film directed by the Oscar-nominated actor Cooper. Lady Gaga, who was already in Palm Springs for her Saturday headlining slot at Coachella, committed to the lead role last fall.

Under her given name, Stefani Germanotta, she’ll star in the role played by Barbra Streisand in the 1976 film. Gaga will join actors Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay in the Warner Bros. production, which is slated for a fall 2018 release.

