Lady Gaga adds Los Angeles-area dates to her Mayhem Ball tour

Lady Gaga is bringing “Mayhem” to Los Angeles.

Days after her headlining appearance at this month’s Coachella festival, the pop superstar announced Tuesday that she’ll play four shows at Inglewood’s Kia Forum in July and August.

The gigs — part of Gaga’s global Mayhem Ball tour — will happen July 28 and 29 and Aug. 1 and 2 behind her “Mayhem” LP, which came out in March to strong reviews and entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1.

“The record is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams,” the singer recently told The Times of “Mayhem,” which includes the clubby dance tracks “Abracadabra” and “Disease” and closes with Gaga and Bruno Mars’ hit duet, “Die With a Smile.”

“It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love,” Gaga said. “Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life. But it ends in this very happy place.”