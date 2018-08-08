The end of an era: Low End Theory's bittersweet closing caps a year of soul-searching

During a phone conversation, Bensussen acknowledged that he has followed the news of the Low End Theory’s demise. “The outpouring of love has been bittersweet, obviously, but I started with Kev and Elvin from the ground up. I was at the first meeting when Low End was discussed.” He added, “For 11 years I was the heart, and when you cut out the heart, the blood can’t flow to the brain, which was Kev. And unfortunately he had to make his executive decision,” Bensussen said.