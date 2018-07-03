Experience the late Richard Swift's pop brilliance in five of his best songs

As a producer, Swift reveled in celebrating the limitations of gear, as if creating the illusion that he’s unearthing a long-buried 45 from your great uncle’s collection. Believe it or not, “The Bully” was recorded not in 1958 but 2008. It features the scratchy, distorted voice of the titular jerk, who’s accused you, the listener, of leaning on his car while he was inside.