In a time of political and social upheaval, artists at SXSW turned to self-preservation

Rising British country singer Jade Bird described nearly every other song of hers as "sassy," a warning, perhaps, that she was about to get real, but she also sought to assure the audience that they could still drink and party to them. She put a more domesticated spin on the #MeToo and Time's Up era, as her outlaw spirit, fiery riffs and ready-to-roar vocals illustrated everyday gender dynamics ("I'm your girlfriend, not your maid," she shouted in one song).