The De Los SXSW showcase drove home Latino community values

South by Southwest is an avenue for discovery, whether it’s music’s most promising up-and-comer, the latest technology or a soon-to-be award-winning film. But at the 2025 De Los showcase, the greatest takeaway was the value of community.

On Tuesday night, the Mala Fama rooftop in Austin, Texas, became a hub for live Latin music as six acts shared their own interpretations of the genre. From trap corrido originators Arsenal Efectivo to Conjunto Rienda Real’s signature norteño sax, each performer paid tribute to their closest friends and professional peers — many of whom were invited to share the stage.

The showcase kicked off with a lively set from “El Techno” DJ Bolo. The San Diego-based entertainer spent his 30-minute set illuminating the connections between contemporary reggaeton and electronic music. He said he was particularly excited to play this show, not just because he’s performing at the same event as his best friend and collaborator, retro revivalist Edgar Alejandro, but because they are also sharing an Airbnb.

In addition to being a a DJ and producer, Bolo says he hopes to start a Latino-focused EDM label to help represent more rising talent in the growing subgenre. (Cat Cardenas / For De Los)

“I will say, the fact that he’s here just makes the experience 10 times better. To be able to experience the festival for the first time together and perform together is so much fun,” said Bolo. “That’s what it’s about. Collaboration and connection [are] what keep me excited to keep pursuing music.”

Alejandro, the voice behind the TikTok hit “A Tu Lado,” started off his set on a tranquil note, playing his acoustic guitar while backed by a trumpet player. As he finished his portion of slow-paced baladas románticas, Bolo joined him onstage to play a new dance track they had been working on. Featuring distorted vocal tracks and hard-hitting beat drops, their combined style taps into each musician’s unique sounds and abilities.

“I’ve been in rooms where people are very closed-minded and you really can’t push yourself that much. But with homies like Bolo, we always mess around. It definitely lets us create more genuine things,” said Alejandro, who was feeling “blessed and a little tipsy” after finishing his set.

Mexican American singer-songwriter Edgar Alejandro, who often plays a fusion of mariachi-backed románticas and salsa, is the son of two mariachi players. (Cat Cardenas / For De Los)

While staying together in Austin, the duo shared that they hope to spend their free time making new music. Bolo says Alejandro is such a fast songwriter — they could very well have an entire EP by Friday.

Off the unexpected high energy of that EDM collaboration, the next act, Midnight Navy, introduced the audience to his own captivating charm. Behind angular shades and a trenchcoat, the multi-instrumentalist — who switched between playing guitar, keyboard and saxophone while singing — performed a bilingual mix of indie dream pop, fused with moments of vintage rock and Chicano soul. Between original songs like “Corazon” and “Crema,” he also excited the crowd by playing familiar favorites like Fito Olivares’ “Cumbia de La Cobra” and Malo’s “Suavecito.”

Midnight Navy, an Austin-based act, kicked off his string of four SXSW performances with the De Los showcase. (Cat Cardenas / For De Los)

Moving from the happy marriage of Midnight Navy’s many instruments, Los Sultanes del Yonke followed the groovy performance with a radiating sense of quirkiness. The group’s eclectic version of cumbia punk prompted a mosh pit. At times, they sang in what they called “a made-up language.” And they seized each opportunity to make each other laugh.

Growing up in the border towns of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, its five members had all crossed paths previously. Some are cousins, others are in relationships or have been friends since high school. But since officially coming together as Sultanes del Yonke, the bandmates say their friendship has become more familial than ever.

“This is the most care we’ve ever put into any craft that we’ve done, especially as a collective. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else because nothing else matters,” said Toño Ramos, drummer and vocalist in the group. “Are there better musicians than the five of us out there? Definitely, but I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else, because these are the people that I connect with the most.”

Francisco Rodriguez, lead vocalist of trap-corrido group Arsenal Efectivo performed in a cloud of cannabis smoke at the showcase. (Cat Cardenas / For De Los)

Arsenal Efectivo frontman Francisco “Shrek” Rodriguez punctuated each of his verses with the phrase “trap corridos.” The trio is credited with originating the fusion of narco balladry and hip-hop elements, heard in the sounds of popular música Mexicana artists like Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano. With a slicked-back bun and a thick diamond chain around his neck, Rodriguez set out to mark another first in the world of corridos: Before performing the group’s 2024 release, “Eternamente,” he claimed that the track is the first-ever corrido to use an Akai MPC synthesizer. He also welcomed his friend, San Antonio-based artist Distinto, to sing with the band for two evocative songs.

Advertisement

Regional Mexican group Conjunto Rienda Real ended the De Los Showcase on an energetic note. (Cat Cardenas / For De Los)

At the end of the night, the musicians of Conjunto Rienda Real took the stage in matching sparkly jackets and tejana hats. The traditional norteño sax group, which includes a saxophone, accordion and baja sexto in its ensemble, closed out the showcase with deep romanticism and irresistible energy. Within moments of its opening song, the crowd, once at a standstill, began moving in every direction — couples were spinning in circles, bystanders were being pulled onto the dance floor and the sense of community was palpable.