Toby Keith on Dan Rather, hip-hop country and being loved for the wrong reasons

In my show I do four or five of those No. 1s from the '90s and the crowd goes crazy. So I know they know them. But the stuff you read in the headlines, it's just one or two things out of 70 or 80 charted singles. If you was to ask some of the people that would portray me that other way, they wouldn't have any idea that "Who's That Man" [from 1994] was No. 1 and that the greatest songwriter in Nashville, Harlan Howard, came up to me at the BMI Awards when I was a kid and said, "Son, that song you've got on the radio is the best song I've heard in 10 years."