Live updates from the FireAid concert with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, No Doubt and more

Billie Eilish, seen performing last month at the Kia Forum, is among the acts on the bill for Wednesday night’s FireAid benefit concert.

Less than three weeks after a series of historic wildfires killed 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures in the Los Angeles area, more than two dozen of music’s biggest names have gathered for the FireAid benefit concert: “an evening of music and solidarity,” as organizers describe it, meant to raise money to provide relief to affected Angelenos and to “prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.”

In fact, FireAid encompasses two concerts — one held at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome and the other about a mile north on Prairie Avenue at the Kia Forum. Acts on the bill include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, Peso Pluma, Stevie Nicks, No Doubt and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among many others. Produced by a team of music-industry veterans led by Irving Azoff and his family, FireAid is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pacific time and will be live-streamed on an array of platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Twitch. Connie and Steve Ballmer, who own the Clippers as well as Intuit Dome and the Forum, have pledged to match all donations made during the show.

The Times’ Mikael Wood and August Brown are on site and will provide live updates as they happen.