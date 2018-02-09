TV This Week, Feb. 11-17: 'Homeland,' 'Zombies' and more

SUNDAY
Coverage of the "2018 Winter Olympics" in PyeongChang, South Korea continues throughout this week and the next. Various times, NBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Network and USA
I, Tania: The six-part docu-series "The Radical Story of Patty Hearst" retells the 1970s-era tale of the heiress turned hostage turned revolutionary with the Symbionese Liberation Army. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN
The current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. gets animated, with a little help from executive producer Stephen Colbert, in the new comedy series "Our Cartoon President." 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime
The online sci-fi franchise entry "Star Trek: Discovery" boldly closes out its freshman season. With Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh. 8:30 p.m. CBS All Access
A TV producer and a celebrity chef get busy in the kitchen in the romantic new TV movie "Cooking With Love." With Ali Liebert and Brett Dalton. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
This is them: Oscar winners Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter plays the parents of a multi-racial Portland family in "Here and Now," a new dramedy from "Six Feet Under" creator Alan Ball. 9 p.m. HBO
Carrie Mathison (Emmy winner Claire Danes) tries to make America safe for democracy in a seventh season of the espionage drama "Homeland." Emmy winner Mandy Patinkin also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
Instagrammers, podcasters and others collect kudos at the first-ever "BET Social Awards." Comic Michael Blackson hosts. 10 p.m. BET
MONDAY
They'll be raising the "woof" at the "142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show" from NYC's Madison Square Garden. 5 p.m. Fox Sports 1; concludes Tue.
Rebecca Cammisa's new exposé "Atomic Homefront" looks at the health hazards created by the dumping of radioactive waste in St. Louis decades ago. 8 p.m. HBO
It's an honor just to be nominated: The new documentary "The Pulitzer at 100" celebrates writers, journalists and others who've received the prestigious prize, and includes readings by Natalie Portman, John Lithgow, et al. 9 p.m. Starz
The increasing militarization of police forces around the country is detailed in filmmaker Craig Atkinson's documentary "Do Not Resist" on a new "POV." 10 p.m. KOCE
"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane's other irreverent animated series "American Dad" is back for a 13th season. 10 p.m. TBS
TUESDAY
Olympics, schmolympics! Sexy singles from around the world look for love in the new spinoff "The Bachelor Winter Games." Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Thu.
People seek to reconnect with the heroes who came to their aid during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on a new "We'll Meet Again." Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
"The Bombing of Wall Street," a still-unsolved 1920 attack on New York's financial district, is recalled in this new episode of "American Experience." 9 p.m. KOCE
The new special "Lights, Camera, Romance!" is a Valentine's Day Eve look at love on the big screen.10 p.m. ABC
"Frontline" explores the history of the notorious criminal enterprise Mara Salvatrucha — a.k.a. MS-13 — in the new episode "The Gang Crackdown." 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Comics Maria Bamford, Bill Burr, et al., joke about "Relationships Just for Laughs" in this new stand-up special. 8 p.m. KTLA
A jilted gigolo (Eugenio Derbez) tries to get back in the game in the 2017 comedy "How to Be a Latin Lover." Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell and Raquel Welch also star. 8 p.m. Epix
"He Lied About Everything" in this new true-crime special about an Italian surgeon accused of medical malpractice and perhaps worse. 8 p.m. Investigation Discovery
"The Notebook?" "Love Actually"? Popstar magazine counts down "The Top 14 Greatest Valentine's Day Movies of All Time" in this new special. Dean Cain is the host. 9 p.m. KTLA
The miraculous maritime rescue of Allied troops from a French port by a civilian flotilla during WWII is recalled in the episode "Great Escape at Dunkirk" on a new "Nova." 9 p.m. KOCE
A new "Impossible Builds" looks at the design and construction of several man-made luxury islands off the coast of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty enjoy a little "Splendor in the Grass" in director Elia Kazan's 1961 big-screen adaptation of the William Inge play about young love gone wrong. 9:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
She's back: The new special "Roseanne: The Return" offers a sneak peek at the upcoming reboot of the 1980s-'90s era Roseanne Barr-John Goodman sitcom. 10 p.m. ABC
The shy, retiring LaVar Ball challenges his son, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, on a new "Lip Sync Battle." 10 p.m. Paramount
FRIDAY
The maestro: Gael Garcia Bernal picks up the baton for a fourth season of the classical-music drama "Mozart in the Jungle." With Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Saffron Burrows and Bernadette Peters. Any time, Amazon
"Everything Sucks!" for the drama-club geeks and AV-club nerds at an Oregon high school circa 1996 in this new comedy series. Any time, Netflix
Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei surveys ongoing refugee crises in countries all around the globe in the poignant new documentary "Human Flow." Any time, Amazon
Still crazy after all these years: The kooky musical comedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" wraps its third season. Rachel Bloom stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
It's like "High School Musical" with just a smidge of "The Walking Dead" in the new tune-filled TV movie "Zombies." With Meg Donnelly, Emilia McCarthy and Milo Manheim. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
They hip-hop and they don't stop in "Word Is Bond," Sacha Jenkins' 2017 documentary about the lyrical roots of the rap-music genre. 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
"The House" doesn't always win. Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in this underwhelming 2017 comedy about a cash-strapped suburbanites who open an illegal casino. 8 p.m. HBO
Old married couple: Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett return in the new made-for-cable franchise entry "Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride." 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Country rocker Chris Stapleton will rip it up on a new installment of the concert series "Austin City Limits." 11 p.m. KOCE
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 11 - 17, 2018, in PDF format