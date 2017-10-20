TV This Week, Oct. 22-28: 'Stranger Things,' the World Series and more

SUNDAY

“The Simpsons” get their trick-or-treat on with an all-new edition of their annual Halloween special “Treehouse of Horror.” 8 p.m. Fox

The bewitching Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is back in the new TV movie “Good Witch: Spellbound.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The horror drama “The Walking Dead” hits the 100-episode mark with its eighth-season premiere. Followed by new episodes of the after-show “Talking Dead. ” 9 and 10:07 p.m. AMC

Nick Nolte is back as the former president known as “Graves” as this political comedy returns with a pair of new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Epix

“Michel’le: Still Standing” finds the R&B singer discussing her life and career in this new special hosted by daytime TV’s Wendy Williams. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Katie Couric is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guest on a new episode of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

The night is dark and full of terrors for assorted reality TV stars in the new competition series “Scared Famous” hosted by rapper Redman. 9 p.m. VH1

Ready for her close-up: Veteran cinematographer Kirsten Johnson points the camera at herself for a change in her new documentary memoir “Cameraperson” airing on “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The second installment of the true-crime series “Horror at the Cecil Hotel” tells the tale of the Canadian tourist who died under mysterious circumstances at the downtown L.A. landmark in 2013. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

TUESDAY

Baseball’s best will take the field for the “2017 World Series.” Joe Buck and Hall of Famer John Smoltz call the action. 5 p.m. Fox; also Wed., Fri., Sat.

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay explores her family history on a new “Finding Your Roots.” Author Ta-Nehisi Coates and transgender-rights activist Janet Mock are also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

The most evilest doll that ever lived is back in the 2017 horror-franchise entry “Cult of Chucky.” With Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly. 10 p.m. AMC

A hip-hop star follows in the footsteps of Jack Barry, et al., in “Snoop Dogg Presents The Jokers Wild,” a new reboot of the classic game show. 10 p.m. TBS

Halloween, schmalloween! Host Adam Conover debunks myths surrounding the spooky holiday on a new “Adam Ruins Everything.” 10 p.m. Tru TV

Nonrapping celebs like “The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar attempt to spit mad rhymes in the debut of the competition series “Drop the Mic.” Method Man and Hailey Baldwin co-host. 10:29 p.m. TBS

The star of the cult sitcom “Strangers with Candy” is your hostess with the mostest in the new comedy/variety show “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” 10:30 and 11 p.m. TruTV

WEDNESDAY

Celebrate good times, come on! The 1980s-set family sitcom “The Goldbergs” also hits the 100-episode mark. 8 p.m. ABC

Why you, I otter: Those water-lovin’ critters are featured in “Charlie and the Curious Otters” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Who’s a good dog? Find out at the “2017 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.” Beth Stern and James Denton host the seventh annual ceremony. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

You’ll fall in lava all over again in the new “Nova” episode “Killer Volcanoes.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” ponders why Russia’s president might be meddling in U.S. elections in the new two-part episode “Putin’s Revenge.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Alpha male Charlton Heston is “The Omega Man” as this post-apocalyptic thriller kicks off a five-film mini-fest of 1970s-era sci-fi flicks. Also included: The futuristic 1976 fable “Logan’s Run.” 5 and 7 p.m. TCM

FRIDAY

Our boy heroes and the mysterious Eleven are back in action — but Barb, not so much — on the return of the super-fun 1980s-set sci-fi/horror series “Stranger Things.” Any time, Netflix

Thriller night! The music of the King of Pop serves as the soundtrack to the new animated tale “Michael Jackson’s Halloween.” With the voices of Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons. 8 p.m. CBS

They’re putting the team back together on the third-season premiere of the action drama “Blindspot.” Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander star. 8 p.m. NBC

Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver play a pair of Portuguese missionaries in 17th-century Japan in director Martin Scorsese’s 2016 drama “Silence.” 8 p.m. Epix

Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ice Cube put up their dukes in the 2017 comedy “Fist Fight.” 8:25 p.m. Cimemax

The AIDS crisis impacts an average American family in the Tony-nominated revival of the poignant musical drama “Falsettos” on a new “Live From Lincoln Center.” With Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new special “The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson” is a star-studded salute to the country-music veteran who crafted such classic tunes as “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” With Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, et al. 10 p.m. CMT

SATURDAY

A bridal-boutique owner (Rachel Skarsten) gets a chance at romance in the new TV movie “Marry Me at Christmas.” With Trevor Donovan. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

James McAvoy plays a mentally deranged man with “Split” personalities who abducts a trio of young women in M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy 2016 thriller. 8 p.m. HBO

The new fact-based TV movie “Flint” dramatizes the contaminated-water crisis afflicting that impoverished Michigan town. With Queen Latifah, Betsy Brandt and Jill Scott. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Heavy metal hero Ozzy Osbourne and his longtime bandmates hit the stage one last time in the 2017 rock doc “Black Sabbath: The End of the End.” 9 p.m. Showtime