What’s on TV Friday: ‘Sugar Plum Twist’ Hallmark; ‘The Hollywood Christmas Parade’ on the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos Daniela Ruah and Paula Abdul share videos in the first of two new episodes. Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal in the second. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an innovative fitness system; a kitchen gadget; an online self-care program for a different type of workout; a sea creature-inspired product for hands-free device holding; an update on Legendary Burgers. 8 p.m. ABC

The Last Cowboy The sport’s best riders gather in Vegas in the season finale. 8 p.m. CMT

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Chicken dishes in Salt Lake City, Albuquerque and Grand Junction, Colo. 9 p.m. Food Network

The UnXplained As a new era of exploration of Mars begins, mysteries may soon be solved. 9 p.m. History

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

How to With John Wilson “How to Throw Out Your Batteries.” (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Claws On Sunday this female-driven comedy drama launches its fourth and final season with a two-hour premiere, but TNT is sharing a one-hour sneak peek on its sister station. Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris star. 10 p.m. TBS

Chillin Island In this new unscripted series New York City rap personalities Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub invite friends to join them in a variety of natural environments. 10:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

California Photos: Christmas returns to Hollywood The Hollywood Christmas Parade returned for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing marching bands, floats, balloons and celebrities including Danny Trejo and Tom Arnold to a 3.2-mile route in Hollywood.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams join co-host Elizabeth Stanton for coverage of the annual event that showcases celebrities from the big and small screens, movie cars, marching bands, colorful floats and larger-than-life balloon characters. 8 p.m. The CW

California Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade returns Sunday after pandemic hiatus The Hollywood Christmas Parade will return Sunday night for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing marching bands, floats and celebrities to a 3.2-mile route in Hollywood.

The Wayfaring Project Pacific Chorale’s original concert film takes viewers on a musical journey that features the Pacific Chorale, members of Pacific Symphony and soloists performing the music of J.S. Bach, Samuel Barber, Thomas A. Dorsey, Tarik O’Regan, Dolly Parton, and Moira Smiley. 8 p.m. KOCE

Rolling Like Thunder Filmmaker Roger Gastman plunges his audience deep into the secret underground world of freight train and graffiti culture and its history in this new documentary, which tells the stories of legendary artists, remarkable romances, rival graffiti crews and battles with the art establishment. 8 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

College Football Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State versus Toledo, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois versus Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN2; FCS Division I: James Madison visits North Dakota State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball St. Bonaventure versus Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. Sportsnet and ESPN

High School Basketball Rolling Hills versus Laces, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Joni Mitchell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Marisa Tomei; Cate Blanchett; Trisha Yearwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Method Man; Shaggy performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Darlene Love performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg; Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelor”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Porsha Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Daniel Thomas; Lish Steiling; Tamela Mann. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Hacks to get a bigger caffeine boost without the crash; amazing rescues caught on tape. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Handler; William Jackson Harper (“Love Life”). 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Blessed”; the winner of “The Masked Singer”; Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney; Maddie Poppe. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says his wife was scammed out of nearly $500,000 over two years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Michael Bublé; Pentatonix performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ester Dean; guest co-host Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The House vote to hold Mark Meadows, chief of staff to former President Trump, in contempt of Congress; text messages sent during Jan. 6 insurrection from Republican lawmakers, Fox News hosts and Trump family members; Build Back Better Act; deadly storms hit Kentucky and other locations in the South and Midwest; the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus: Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Eva McKend, CNN; Nicholas Wu, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; Mike Birbiglia; Robert Plant. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Lee Pace; Coldplay performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jesse Plemons; Jon Epcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Sing A stellar voice cast headed by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson is featured in this 2016 CGI-animated family film about an assortment of animals who gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. The voices of John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz are also featured. 8 p.m. NBC

Sugar Plum Twist A beloved Christmas ballet gets a Latinx twist in this new TV movie starring Laura Rosguer as an aspiring ballerina who is crushed when she doesn’t get cast in her dream role as the Sugar Plum Fairy in an upcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece. She turns to a retiree from the New York Ballet (Jamie Grey Hyder) to create a new variation of the classic. Ektor Rivera also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Mistletoe in Montana Melissa Joan Hart stars in this holiday romance as the owner of Paradise Ranch, where city slickers go on vacation to play cowboys and cowgirls. Duane Henry co-stars as a handsome single father who arrives for the Christmas holidays at the ranch with his two kids. Jamey Sheridan and Michael Grant Terry also star in this new romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Breakdown (1997) 8:33 a.m. Cinemax

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9 a.m. AMC

Love Actually (2003) 9 a.m. Freeform

Best in Show (2000) 9:05 a.m. HBO

The First Wives Club (1996) 9:14 a.m. and 7:14 p.m. Encore

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 9:45 a.m. Bravo

L.A. Confidential (1997) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Callaway Went Thataway (1951) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Home Alone (1990) Noon Freeform

Dark Waters (2019) Noon TMC

Drumline (2002) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 12:35 p.m. Bravo

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:40 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Forrest Gump (1994) 1 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Super 8 (2011) 1:55 p.m. HBO

The Patriot (2000) 2 p.m. BBC America

McLintock! (1963) 2 p.m. TCM

Revolver (2005) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Braveheart (1995) 2:28 p.m. Encore

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:51 p.m. Starz

Die Hard (1988) 3:35 and 6:40 p.m. Bravo

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 4 p.m. Syfy

Scott Pilgrim versus the World (2010) 4 p.m. TMC

Back to School (1986) 4:25 p.m. Epix

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:25 p.m. VH1

American Gangster (2007) 5 p.m. BET

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime

Sounder (1972) 5 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

The Santa Clause (1994) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

The Ides of March (2011) 5:29 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man (2002) 5:30 p.m. USA

Pleasantville (1998) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6 p.m. AMC

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. VH1

Black Panther (2018) 7:03 p.m. TBS

Strangers on a Train (1951) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Creed II (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Sing (2016) 8 p.m. NBC

The Misfits (1961) 8 p.m. KCET; 10 p.m. Starz

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Sugar Plum Twist (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. POP

Boy (2010) 8 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 8 p.m. USA

Platoon (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation

Zola (2020) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Die Hard 2 (1990) 9:45 p.m. Bravo

The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 10:01 p.m. Hallmark

The Breakfast Club (1985) 10:20 p.m. POP

American Honey (2016) 11 p.m. Showtime

Mid90s (2018) 11:05 p.m. TMC

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM

