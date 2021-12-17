What’s on TV Friday: ‘Sugar Plum Twist’ Hallmark; ‘The Hollywood Christmas Parade’ on the CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos Daniela Ruah and Paula Abdul share videos in the first of two new episodes. Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal in the second. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an innovative fitness system; a kitchen gadget; an online self-care program for a different type of workout; a sea creature-inspired product for hands-free device holding; an update on Legendary Burgers. 8 p.m. ABC
The Last Cowboy The sport’s best riders gather in Vegas in the season finale. 8 p.m. CMT
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Chicken dishes in Salt Lake City, Albuquerque and Grand Junction, Colo. 9 p.m. Food Network
The UnXplained As a new era of exploration of Mars begins, mysteries may soon be solved. 9 p.m. History
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
How to With John Wilson “How to Throw Out Your Batteries.” (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Claws On Sunday this female-driven comedy drama launches its fourth and final season with a two-hour premiere, but TNT is sharing a one-hour sneak peek on its sister station. Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris star. 10 p.m. TBS
Chillin Island In this new unscripted series New York City rap personalities Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub invite friends to join them in a variety of natural environments. 10:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Hollywood Christmas Parade returned for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing marching bands, floats, balloons and celebrities including Danny Trejo and Tom Arnold to a 3.2-mile route in Hollywood.
The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams join co-host Elizabeth Stanton for coverage of the annual event that showcases celebrities from the big and small screens, movie cars, marching bands, colorful floats and larger-than-life balloon characters. 8 p.m. The CW
The Hollywood Christmas Parade will return Sunday night for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing marching bands, floats and celebrities to a 3.2-mile route in Hollywood.
The Wayfaring Project Pacific Chorale’s original concert film takes viewers on a musical journey that features the Pacific Chorale, members of Pacific Symphony and soloists performing the music of J.S. Bach, Samuel Barber, Thomas A. Dorsey, Tarik O’Regan, Dolly Parton, and Moira Smiley. 8 p.m. KOCE
Rolling Like Thunder Filmmaker Roger Gastman plunges his audience deep into the secret underground world of freight train and graffiti culture and its history in this new documentary, which tells the stories of legendary artists, remarkable romances, rival graffiti crews and battles with the art establishment. 8 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Football Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State versus Toledo, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois versus Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN2; FCS Division I: James Madison visits North Dakota State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
College Basketball St. Bonaventure versus Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. Sportsnet and ESPN
High School Basketball Rolling Hills versus Laces, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Joni Mitchell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Marisa Tomei; Cate Blanchett; Trisha Yearwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Method Man; Shaggy performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Darlene Love performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg; Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelor”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Porsha Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Daniel Thomas; Lish Steiling; Tamela Mann. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Hacks to get a bigger caffeine boost without the crash; amazing rescues caught on tape. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Sony Pictures Television is replacing the “The Dr. Oz Show” with “The Good Dish” co-hosted by Mehmet Oz’s daughter Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa.
The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Handler; William Jackson Harper (“Love Life”). 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Blessed”; the winner of “The Masked Singer”; Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney; Maddie Poppe. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says his wife was scammed out of nearly $500,000 over two years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Michael Bublé; Pentatonix performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ester Dean; guest co-host Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The House vote to hold Mark Meadows, chief of staff to former President Trump, in contempt of Congress; text messages sent during Jan. 6 insurrection from Republican lawmakers, Fox News hosts and Trump family members; Build Back Better Act; deadly storms hit Kentucky and other locations in the South and Midwest; the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus: Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Eva McKend, CNN; Nicholas Wu, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; Mike Birbiglia; Robert Plant. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Lee Pace; Coldplay performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jesse Plemons; Jon Epcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Sing A stellar voice cast headed by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson is featured in this 2016 CGI-animated family film about an assortment of animals who gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. The voices of John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz are also featured. 8 p.m. NBC
Illumination Entertainment, the team behind the Minions, branches out into the world of all talking-dancing-singing creatures great-and-small, mashing that up with the wildly popular phenomenon of singing competition reality shows.
Sugar Plum Twist A beloved Christmas ballet gets a Latinx twist in this new TV movie starring Laura Rosguer as an aspiring ballerina who is crushed when she doesn’t get cast in her dream role as the Sugar Plum Fairy in an upcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece. She turns to a retiree from the New York Ballet (Jamie Grey Hyder) to create a new variation of the classic. Ektor Rivera also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Mistletoe in Montana Melissa Joan Hart stars in this holiday romance as the owner of Paradise Ranch, where city slickers go on vacation to play cowboys and cowgirls. Duane Henry co-stars as a handsome single father who arrives for the Christmas holidays at the ranch with his two kids. Jamey Sheridan and Michael Grant Terry also star in this new romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Breakdown (1997) 8:33 a.m. Cinemax
Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9 a.m. AMC
Love Actually (2003) 9 a.m. Freeform
Best in Show (2000) 9:05 a.m. HBO
The First Wives Club (1996) 9:14 a.m. and 7:14 p.m. Encore
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 9:45 a.m. Bravo
L.A. Confidential (1997) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Callaway Went Thataway (1951) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Home Alone (1990) Noon Freeform
Dark Waters (2019) Noon TMC
Drumline (2002) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 12:35 p.m. Bravo
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:40 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Forrest Gump (1994) 1 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Super 8 (2011) 1:55 p.m. HBO
The Patriot (2000) 2 p.m. BBC America
McLintock! (1963) 2 p.m. TCM
Revolver (2005) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Braveheart (1995) 2:28 p.m. Encore
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:51 p.m. Starz
Die Hard (1988) 3:35 and 6:40 p.m. Bravo
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 4 p.m. Syfy
Scott Pilgrim versus the World (2010) 4 p.m. TMC
Back to School (1986) 4:25 p.m. Epix
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:25 p.m. VH1
American Gangster (2007) 5 p.m. BET
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime
Sounder (1972) 5 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
The Santa Clause (1994) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
The Ides of March (2011) 5:29 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man (2002) 5:30 p.m. USA
Pleasantville (1998) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6 p.m. AMC
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. VH1
Black Panther (2018) 7:03 p.m. TBS
Strangers on a Train (1951) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Creed II (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Sing (2016) 8 p.m. NBC
The Misfits (1961) 8 p.m. KCET; 10 p.m. Starz
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Sugar Plum Twist (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. POP
Boy (2010) 8 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 8 p.m. USA
Platoon (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation
Zola (2020) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Die Hard 2 (1990) 9:45 p.m. Bravo
The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 10:01 p.m. Hallmark
The Breakfast Club (1985) 10:20 p.m. POP
American Honey (2016) 11 p.m. Showtime
Mid90s (2018) 11:05 p.m. TMC
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Dec. 12-18 include the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ with BTS, an HBO doc about ‘Sesame Street’ and return of ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix.
Movies on TV this week: December 12: ‘In the Heat of the Night’ on Cinemax; ‘Schindler’s List’ on TMC and Showtime; ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on USA
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 12 - 18 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.