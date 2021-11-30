What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Flash’ on the CW; ‘The Voice’ on NBC; ‘The Bachelorette’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The top seven are revealed, and the bottom three compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s (guest star Tony Curran) vision of the future. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement



The Bachelorette The final four men bring their families to Minneapolis to meet Michelle. 8 p.m. ABC



The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Bigfoot: Uncovered This new episode visits Valles Caldera National Preserve in northern New Mexico, where team members use a hot air balloon in their search. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Calvin and Miranda (Lance Gross, Keshia Knight Pulliam) begin co-parenting in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

The Big Holiday Food Fight An aunt competes against her niece and her cousin to prove she is the queen of her family’s holiday recipes in this new episode. 8 p.m. OWN

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

La Brea With news of another sinkhole opening, Gavin, Izzy and Dr. Nathan (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki and Virginie Laverdure) race to launch a final rescue effort. Also, Eve (Natalie Zea) embarks on a journey to send Isiah (Diesel La Torraca) through a portal to save her family in this new episode of the science-fiction adventure. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz Since undergoing her 2018 affirmation surgery, Jazz Jennings has been through even more life changes, including high school graduation, being accepted to Harvard University and taking a gap year. In the season premiere of the unscripted series, Jazz prepares for college and hatches a plan to lose weight after gaining almost 100 pounds. 9 p.m. TLC

Superstar This new episode profiles George Michael. Sam Smith and Paula Abdul are interviewed. 10 p.m. ABC

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode recalls an escape from Pittsburgh State Penitentiary, when a small party of inmates got out through a tunnel they had dug under the prison wall. They made it to Texas before being caught and returned to prison. 10 p.m. History

Chucky (season finale) 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Saginaw Valley State visits Butler, 2 p.m. FS1; Indiana visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Rutgers, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer New York City FC visits New England Revolution, 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Jason Reynolds; Jimmie Johnson; Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Shazier; Ariana DeBose; Jodi Picoult; Mel Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Williams (“Queen of the Universe”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Jane Coaston; author John McWhorter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Molly Yeh (“Girl Meets Farm”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Porsha Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The granddaughter of a cult leader tells how she escaped; the trial of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Brooke Shields (“A Castle for Christmas”); Chiké Okonkwo (“La Brea”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Pride and Joy”; Paula Patton; Darren Criss and Adam Lambert perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An epidemic of missing women in Native American communities. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”); Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jenifer Lewis (“Finding Kendrick Johnson”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rita Moreno; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”); Lee Jung-Jae; Dinklage performs with Aaron and Bryce Dessner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Jay Ellis; Local Natives perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Chenoweth; Kal Penn; Kristin Chenoweth performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Emily Ratajkowski; Elmo Lovano. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Father Goose A plane spotter (Cary Grant) for Australia’s navy during World War II is stationed on a deserted South Seas island, where he protects a teacher (Leslie Caron) and her students fleeing Japanese soldiers in this 1964 comedy. 5 p.m. TCM

Saying Yes to Christmas A magical wish compels a woman to say yes to every invitation she receives, including one from an old flame, in this new holiday romance. Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Life of Crime 1984-2020 Filmmaker Jon Alpert’s 2021 documentary examines the vicious cycle of drug addiction and related street crime in Newark, N.J., via three principal characters — Robert Steffey, Freddie Rodriguez and Deliris Vasquez. 9 p.m. HBO

A Chestnut Family Christmas After a talented pastry chef working as a live-in cook accidentally volunteers to play host to her extended family for the holidays, she poses as a wealthy homeowner, hoping to impress her relatives and remove her longtime reputation as the black sheep of the family in this 2021 romantic comedy. Meagan Holder, Lamman Rucker and Brad James star. 9 p.m. OWN

Pacific Rim (2013) 8 a.m. BBC America

A Christmas Kiss (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime

Elf (2003) 8:48 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. Encore

Cloverfield (2008) 8:49 a.m. HBO

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Captain Phillips (2013) 10:28 a.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. AMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 12:30 p.m. MTV

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:46 p.m. Encore

Sicario (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 1:30 p.m. TNT

Apollo 13 (1995) 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Gangs of New York (2002) 1:54 p.m. Cinemax

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2 p.m. Cartoon Network

Friday (1995) 2 and 11 p.m. VH1

In the Heights (2021) 2:24 p.m. HBO

Top Gun (1986) 2:38 and 11:29 p.m. Encore

Wuthering Heights (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Vertigo (1958) 3:50 p.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 4 p.m. Freeform

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Cinderella (2015) 4:31 p.m. Encore

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) 5 p.m. Showtime

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 6 p.m. TMC

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 6:28 p.m. Cinemax

Tarzan (1999) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Inside Man (2006) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount

An Affair to Remember (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Aliens (1986) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Maverick (1994) 8 p.m. Ovation

Psycho (1960) 8 p.m. TMC

Coco (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Monkey Business (1952) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10 p.m. AMC

The Town (2010) 10 p.m. Paramount

Hereditary (2018) 10 p.m. TMC

I Was a Male War Bride (1949) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 as PDF files you can download and print