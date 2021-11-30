What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Flash’ on the CW; ‘The Voice’ on NBC; ‘The Bachelorette’ on ABC
SERIES
The Voice The top seven are revealed, and the bottom three compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s (guest star Tony Curran) vision of the future. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette The final four men bring their families to Minneapolis to meet Michelle. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Bigfoot: Uncovered This new episode visits Valles Caldera National Preserve in northern New Mexico, where team members use a hot air balloon in their search. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Calvin and Miranda (Lance Gross, Keshia Knight Pulliam) begin co-parenting in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET
The Big Holiday Food Fight An aunt competes against her niece and her cousin to prove she is the queen of her family’s holiday recipes in this new episode. 8 p.m. OWN
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
La Brea With news of another sinkhole opening, Gavin, Izzy and Dr. Nathan (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki and Virginie Laverdure) race to launch a final rescue effort. Also, Eve (Natalie Zea) embarks on a journey to send Isiah (Diesel La Torraca) through a portal to save her family in this new episode of the science-fiction adventure. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz Since undergoing her 2018 affirmation surgery, Jazz Jennings has been through even more life changes, including high school graduation, being accepted to Harvard University and taking a gap year. In the season premiere of the unscripted series, Jazz prepares for college and hatches a plan to lose weight after gaining almost 100 pounds. 9 p.m. TLC
Superstar This new episode profiles George Michael. Sam Smith and Paula Abdul are interviewed. 10 p.m. ABC
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode recalls an escape from Pittsburgh State Penitentiary, when a small party of inmates got out through a tunnel they had dug under the prison wall. They made it to Texas before being caught and returned to prison. 10 p.m. History
Chucky (season finale) 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Saginaw Valley State visits Butler, 2 p.m. FS1; Indiana visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Rutgers, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer New York City FC visits New England Revolution, 4:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Jason Reynolds; Jimmie Johnson; Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Shazier; Ariana DeBose; Jodi Picoult; Mel Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Williams (“Queen of the Universe”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest cohost Jane Coaston; author John McWhorter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Molly Yeh (“Girl Meets Farm”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Porsha Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The granddaughter of a cult leader tells how she escaped; the trial of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Brooke Shields (“A Castle for Christmas”); Chiké Okonkwo (“La Brea”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Pride and Joy”; Paula Patton; Darren Criss and Adam Lambert perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An epidemic of missing women in Native American communities. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”); Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jenifer Lewis (“Finding Kendrick Johnson”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rita Moreno; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”); Lee Jung-Jae; Dinklage performs with Aaron and Bryce Dessner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Jay Ellis; Local Natives perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Chenoweth; Kal Penn; Kristin Chenoweth performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Emily Ratajkowski; Elmo Lovano. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Father Goose A plane spotter (Cary Grant) for Australia’s navy during World War II is stationed on a deserted South Seas island, where he protects a teacher (Leslie Caron) and her students fleeing Japanese soldiers in this 1964 comedy. 5 p.m. TCM
Saying Yes to Christmas A magical wish compels a woman to say yes to every invitation she receives, including one from an old flame, in this new holiday romance. Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Life of Crime 1984-2020 Filmmaker Jon Alpert’s 2021 documentary examines the vicious cycle of drug addiction and related street crime in Newark, N.J., via three principal characters — Robert Steffey, Freddie Rodriguez and Deliris Vasquez. 9 p.m. HBO
A Chestnut Family Christmas After a talented pastry chef working as a live-in cook accidentally volunteers to play host to her extended family for the holidays, she poses as a wealthy homeowner, hoping to impress her relatives and remove her longtime reputation as the black sheep of the family in this 2021 romantic comedy. Meagan Holder, Lamman Rucker and Brad James star. 9 p.m. OWN
Pacific Rim (2013) 8 a.m. BBC America
A Christmas Kiss (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime
Elf (2003) 8:48 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. Encore
Cloverfield (2008) 8:49 a.m. HBO
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Captain Phillips (2013) 10:28 a.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. AMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 12:30 p.m. MTV
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:46 p.m. Encore
Sicario (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 1:30 p.m. TNT
Apollo 13 (1995) 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Gangs of New York (2002) 1:54 p.m. Cinemax
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2 p.m. Cartoon Network
Friday (1995) 2 and 11 p.m. VH1
In the Heights (2021) 2:24 p.m. HBO
Top Gun (1986) 2:38 and 11:29 p.m. Encore
Wuthering Heights (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Vertigo (1958) 3:50 p.m. TMC
Casper (1995) 4 p.m. Freeform
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
Cinderella (2015) 4:31 p.m. Encore
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) 5 p.m. Showtime
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 6 p.m. TMC
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 6:28 p.m. Cinemax
Tarzan (1999) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Inside Man (2006) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount
An Affair to Remember (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Aliens (1986) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Maverick (1994) 8 p.m. Ovation
Psycho (1960) 8 p.m. TMC
Coco (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Monkey Business (1952) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10 p.m. AMC
The Town (2010) 10 p.m. Paramount
Hereditary (2018) 10 p.m. TMC
I Was a Male War Bride (1949) 11:30 p.m. TCM
