From big screen to small and back again, these ladies have made the journey

Having risen up in New York's indie film community, she was frustrated by studio meddling and the way that the best material and the best screenwriters inevitably went to male directors. "There was a subtle, kind of putting down of where women were," she says. "If you did get onto a set with a halfway decent story, the level of interference was so crazy. It'd be like, 'You sit down to dinner, and somebody takes your food away.' In retrospect, the interference had solely to do with my gender."