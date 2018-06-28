‘Sharp Objects’ star Amy Adams and director Jean-Marc Vallée talk family dysfunction and rock to Led Zeppelin

Adams: She just has such a deep pain. That's something that I sense in people around me, I sense in myself — there's a darkness or pain and it's not something that we share openly. That's what I'm always interested in exploring … this private experience of life. . Even if we don't have similar vices in common with Camille, I think you can take away this idea of feeling alone or feeling unwanted or an alienation from family, which creates alienation itself. In the book, the line that got me, which always gets me, is her boss says — or she's recalling something her boss said — and she says, "Curry always said I was a soft touch.” Outside of all of these really dramatic vices that she has, she's a really tender heart and she cares. I find the most tender people are the most easily wounded and they end up with the biggest scars.