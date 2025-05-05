Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo take next step in new romance: Instagram soft launch
Shailene Woodley and “Emily in Paris” heartthrob Lucas Bravo are Instagram official, even if it may not look like it upon first glance.
The pair of actors soft-launched their relationship in separate posts documenting their recent trips to multiple Southern California destinations. Woodley, 33, and Bravo, 37, first sparked romance rumors in March when they were spotted getting cozy with each other during a stroll in Paris.
On Wednesday, Bravo posted a carousel of photos and videos capturing his time at the Stagecoach festival in Indio and his views during a pit stop at the vibrant landmarks of Slab City. Bravo included photos of his hand holding Woodley’s, snaps of the “Fault in Our Stars” actor with friends at Stagecoach and pictures of the environmental activist sitting and standing among Salvation Mountain’s eclectic artworks.
Parisian PDA has established Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo as the couple to watch. The question is: Will they go camping?
Woodley on Sunday offered her take at a soft launch and added some “Star Wars” flare. The “Big Little Lies” actor shared her own Instagram carousel of photos of a recent trip to Disneyland, specifically the attractions in the park’s Galaxy’s Edge area. “May the 4th be...” she captioned her photos of the park’s large set pieces, intricate facades — and a picture of Bravo walking in front of the Millennium Falcon.
In true soft-launch fashion, neither of the actors tagged the other nor made their romance the focal point of their respective posts.
Woodley and Bravo have kept their romance low-key for the most part, but in an April interview with People, the latter said “I’m really happy” about the new relationship. “Divergent” star Woodley was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That engagement broke off in February 2022.
