‘That’s So Raven’ alum Rondell Sheridan hospitalized for ‘severe’ pancreatitis

Actor Rondell Sheridan, known for Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” says he “will be out of work for quite some time” as he recovers from pancreatitis.

Disney Channel star and comedian Rondell Sheridan is relying on the generosity of his fans as he recovers from a recent bout with pancreatitis.

Sheridan, best known for playing Chill Grill restaurateur and Baxter family patriarch Victor Baxter in “That’s So Raven” and spinoff “Raven’s Home,” revealed Tuesday he was hospitalized in April for the health scare and, as a result, “will be out of work for quite some time.” In a selfie video taken from his hospital bed, Sheridan detailed his condition and urged his Instagram followers to donate to a GoFundMe page dedicated to paying his medical bills.

The “Cory in the House” alum, 66, said he was first hospitalized when he was traveling. He said doctors initially thought he was dealing with a gastric issue and allowed him to go home days later. Shortly after returning home, however, Sheridan said he needed to return to the hospital, where he was told he was suffering from pancreatitis. “I was in the hospital for nine days,” he said.

Advertisement

“I got released, and I thought I was on the road to recovery,” he continued. “But ... my pancreas is inflamed, and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down.”

Sheridan said he was unaware he would not be able to work during his recovery and plugged the GoFundMe page, telling fans, “I would gladly appreciate” any donation. The fundraising page, created by actor and Sheridan’s friend Isabel Beyoso, seeks to raise $35,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 630 donors and upward of $37,000 raised, exceeding the fundraiser’s goal.

Beyoso wrote in the GoFundMe description that Sheridan experienced an “extremely severe case of pancreatitis,” had been unable to work since April 12 and would be out of work for an undetermined amount of time. She added that the “Cousin Skeeter” actor would “mostly be bedridden” as part of his recovery.

Advertisement

A week before his hospitalization, Sheridan reunited with “That’s So Raven” co-star Raven-Symoné for an April episode of the “Tea Time” podcast she hosts with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Sheridan, in addition to his Disney Channel credits, appeared in TV series including “Minor Adjustments,” “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “A Different World.”