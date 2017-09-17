Olivia de Havilland's feud with 'Feud'

Ryan Murphy's deliciously catty FX series "Feud: Bette and Joan" earned 15 nominations and two wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.

However, the limited series, which chronicles the storied rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford (portrayed by Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon), has embroiled Murphy and FX in a legal battle with two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, the still-living actress played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the anthology series.

In June, a day before her 101st birthday, De Havilland sued Murphy and FX, alleging that her depiction in the eight-episode drama was unauthorized. The "Gone With the Wind" star makes four major legal claims in her lawsuit, saying the series violated her common law and statutory rights of publicity, her right to privacy and unjust enrichment. She took particular issue with Zeta-Jones' gossipy narrative in the episode about the 1963 Oscars.