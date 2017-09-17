If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Olivia de Havilland's feud with 'Feud'
|Nardine Saad
Ryan Murphy's deliciously catty FX series "Feud: Bette and Joan" earned 15 nominations and two wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.
However, the limited series, which chronicles the storied rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford (portrayed by Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon), has embroiled Murphy and FX in a legal battle with two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, the still-living actress played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the anthology series.
In June, a day before her 101st birthday, De Havilland sued Murphy and FX, alleging that her depiction in the eight-episode drama was unauthorized. The "Gone With the Wind" star makes four major legal claims in her lawsuit, saying the series violated her common law and statutory rights of publicity, her right to privacy and unjust enrichment. She took particular issue with Zeta-Jones' gossipy narrative in the episode about the 1963 Oscars.
The trial has been expedited due to De Havilland's unusually advanced age and will begin on Nov. 29, assuming FX and Murphy's anti-SLAPP motion to strike the lawsuit in its entirety is denied at a Sept. 29 hearing.
On Friday, De Havilland filed an opposition to the defendants' motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that FX and Murphy's production company Pacific 2.1 "knowingly violated standards in the industry in producing 'Feud'" without her consent.